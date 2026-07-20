Sad Cypress to Release Double A-Side Singles 'Sirens' and 'It Means A Lot To Me'

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Cardiff-based artist Sad Cypress is to release a double A-side single pairing SIRENS and IT MEANS A LOT TO ME on July 24, both tracks lifted from her forthcoming Princess of Cups EP, which is set to receive a physical release later in the year. The two songs take contrasting approaches: SIRENS runs under a minute and builds around layered harmonies and waltz-time guitars, while IT MEANS A LOT TO ME draws on jazz and classical influences alongside piano-driven arrangements. The EP centers on a narrative set in Cardiff's Waterloo Gardens, accompanied by a self-published zine containing the full story and a QR code linking to the music.

Sad Cypress says SIRENS is 'an inversion of the usual mythology - rather than drawing unwitting sailors to their deaths, these sirens don't want any distractions… what it is they are doing is more interesting.'

Of IT MEANS A LOT TO ME, she describes it as 'a very spiritual song, finding comfort in something that needs more than normal language to communicate.'

The double A-side is available to stream and share via the links below:

Sirens | Sad Cypress

It Means A Lot To Me | Sad Cypress

https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/sadcypress/sirens--it-means-a-lot-to-me?ref=release

The new release follows the first single THE OTHER SIDE, which was described as 'mysterious and excellent' by Adam Walton of BBC Introducing. Backseat Mafia noted its 'quiet intensity, revealing emotional layers that brings a compelling, fragile, diary-entry-like quality.'

Princess of Cups centres around a narrative written by Cartmell set in Cardiff's Waterloo Gardens, given life by a full story she has written to accompany the EP.

Crafting indie folk music, Sad Cypress releases her music alongside a self-published zine containing her story and a QR code to the music that accompanies it. Her ethos is backed by her collective platform Wheel of Fortune Records, which explores DIY strategies, music industry history and current events. Audiences have compared her to the likes of PJ Harvey, Kate Bush and Kristin Hersh. She re-released her debut album Magic Mountain in 2023.

Sad Cypress has played shows across South Wales and South West England, with performance highlights including headlining Folk At The Moon at The Moon in Cardiff, a set at Devauden Festival and a successful Oxfam fundraiser at The Mount Without in Bristol, and recently a one-woman show at Porters in Cardiff, where she unveiled a new alter ego.

Sad Cypress previously released the single THE OTHER SIDE ahead of the Princess of Cups EP, and has performed at venues across South Wales and South West England, including Folk At The Moon at The Moon in Cardiff and Devauden Festival. For more on independent and fringe music and performance news, BroadwayWorld recently covered the Rochester debut of Versa-Style Street Dance Company at the ESL Rochester Fringe Festival in ROOTED RHYTHMS: Versa-Style Street Dance Company to Make Rochester Debut at Fringe.

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