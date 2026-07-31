SUPERMODEL* Releases New Alt-Pop Mixtape CUPID!

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SUPERMODEL* has released a new mixtape titled CUPID!, expanding the alt-pop artist's catalog with a fresh collection of tracks.

supermodel* drops his debut mixtape cupid!, a playful, poignant, and very summer-ready set of songs that trace the arc of doomed love via the charming slackerly sincerity of Los Angeles artist/producer Frankie Beanie. A continuous mix, the project swirls up sunny guitars, bursting breakbeats, casually catchy hooks, and half-sung vocals to create a sort of alt-pop that feels both familiar and new. It's smart but not clever. Horny and romantic. Hopeful even when lost. And it's yours to listen to now, via Frankie's label you can do it too*.

cupid! arrives alongside the new single 'i'll be there'. The previously unreleased opening track exemplifies the 10-song set's gifts. Over upbeat drums and acoustic jangle, Frankie sweetly shoots his shot with a romantic interest who's wasting her time on a wack dude and his sus friends. While the rapped-ish verses are full of winking humor, the chorus is earnest vintage pop-punk gold: 'If you call me, I'll be there / If you want it, don't be scared / If you don't know what you're doing / Just stop and ask yourself, 'What am I losing?''

Frankie shared his thoughts on the project in full: 'obviously if you listen to cupid! at face value it's primarily a record about love, most of it coming from a breakup i went through last year. but my intention was not to make something sad, i wanted to make something that gave people what i was looking for in that time. i think really all we want deep down is connection, and to be understood. i hope people find that through this tape. a lot of conversations i had during the time of making it revolved around what my goals are with the supermodel* project, now that it's a year in. what i found is that my real goal is to make supermodel* something bigger than myself.'

Often recalling the gloriously unclassifiable production of the Dust Brothers (Beck, Beastie Boys, Hanson), cupid! is genre-agnostic and impressively cohesive. New Wave guitars and post-punk bass collide into hip-hop-kissed anti-folk on 'superbad.' '87 Mike Jackson' mixes beachy pop with noisy grunge. 'dandelion' is an R&B abstraction caught on sun-warped cassette tape.

Photo Credit: Ashlan Grey – download here



Photo Credit: Ashlan Grey – download here

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