Rust Belt Troubadour Austin Lucas Announces New Tour Dates

Rust Belt troubadour AUSTIN LUCAS, who released his lauded album Immortal Americans in August 2018, has released a new string of summer tour dates. On Wednesday, June 12th and Friday, June 14th, Lucas will provide support for Lucero's Ben Nichols, who will be performing solo acoustic shows in Indianapolis, Indiana and Cleveland Heights, Ohio, respectively. On August 7th, he will kick off a month-long tour with his band The Bold Party with stops planned in Boston, New York City, Philadelphia, New Orleans, Dallas, and more. See below for a complete list of dates and venues.

Since the release of Immortal Americans, Lucas has been traveled the globe, treating eager crowds to his signature gut-punching songwriting style and his captivating stage presence, delivering messages of loss and love, hardship and triumph. Upon relocating back to his hometown of Bloomington, Indiana, Lucas began crafting the songs for Immortal Americans--in them he recounted the stories of his youth, where, as an outsider in a small town, he dodged beer cans hurled by passing drivers. As he once more walked the Bloomington streets, he learned to embrace his own fighting spirit again. The album emerged from that period of self-discovery. "My friends and I had to fight for who we were," he remembers of those early days in the Midwest, "and it was an alienating, anxious, and oftentimes scary way to live. This song is about that fight. It goes out to the most marginalized and at-risk human beings who live in our country, all the people who live on the outside of mainstream society and have to fight every day for their identities and for their existence-because those are the true immortal Americans."

Immortal Americans is available now on vinyl HERE, on CD now HERE, and is available digitally at iTunes and Amazon Music.





