Rising Country Artist Madison Olivia Opens For Parmalee

Her newest single ‘Heartbreak Cowboy' references Parmalee's song ‘Just The Way.'

By: Dec. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: CHRISTMAS Is A Time To CHER! Photo 1 CHERy Christmas Everyone!
THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson & More Photo 2 THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys & More
Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live Photo 3 Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live
Listen: Hear Christopher Plummers Vocals on 'Edelweiss' & More on THE SOUND OF MUSIC Super Photo 4 Listen: Hear 'The Sound of Music' Super Deluxe Soundtrack

Rising Country Artist Madison Olivia Opens For Parmalee

Hailing proudly from her home state of Michigan, On the Rise Country Nashville Recording Artist Madison Olivia has established herself and embedded her footprint firmly in the Country Music World.

With genre influences from country, pop and R&b Soul, including Shania Twain, Sugarland, Carrie Underwood, Adele and Parmalee, Madison Olivia has become a favorite in her hometown region and regularly performing in Nashville, TN. 

Her newest single ‘Heartbreak Cowboy' references Parmalee's song ‘Just The Way.' "It's been a crazy rewarding year for me, and I can't imagine a better way to end 2023".- Madison Olivia

2024 is already stacking up tour dates and new music releases. You can learn more about Madison Olivia Here.




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Reverend Peytons Big Damn Band Announce Porch Stomp Tour Photo
Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band Announce 'Porch Stomp Tour'

Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band announces their Porch Stomp Tour, kicking off on March 14th in Kent, Ohio. Three-time Blues Music Award nominees, The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band are 'the greatest front-porch blues band in the world.' They are led by Reverend Peyton, who most consider to be the premier finger picker playing now.

2
Rising R&B Artist Bairi Releases New Single Karma (Medicine) Photo
Rising R&B Artist Bairi Releases New Single 'Karma (Medicine)'

Produced by Mcamp and SiRAM, the track effortlessly fuses Bairi's captivating melodies with intense, revenge-filled emotion. The lyrics capture the letdown of a long-anticipated date abruptly canceled for an ex-lover, conveying a nuanced blend of disappointment, irony, and self-awareness.

3
Dominique Fils-Aimé Announces NYC And LA Shows Photo
Dominique Fils-Aimé Announces NYC And LA Shows

In celebration of her acclaimed latest record Our Roots Run Deep (out now via Ensoul Records), JUNO-winning singer Dominique Fils-Aimé will be playing a pair of headlining US shows in early 2024. The first comes on January 11 at New York City's Le Poisson Rouge and the second will be on February 15 at the Raymond Kabbaz Theatre in Los Angeles.

4
Video: Jesse Malin Shares Video For The Fine Art Of Self-Destruction Photo
Video: Jesse Malin Shares Video For 'The Fine Art Of Self-Destruction'

Jesse Malin is sharing a new video for the title song from The Fine Art of Self Destruction. Filmed in March 2023 with director Dave Stekert, this new version of “The Fine Art of Self Destruction (Lonely Process)” is from the expanded, remastered 20th anniversary reissue of Malin's debut, out now. Watch the new video now!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Go Inside Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Video
Go Inside Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
APPROPRIATE
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL