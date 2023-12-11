Rising Country Artist Madison Olivia Opens For Parmalee

Hailing proudly from her home state of Michigan, On the Rise Country Nashville Recording Artist Madison Olivia has established herself and embedded her footprint firmly in the Country Music World.

With genre influences from country, pop and R&b Soul, including Shania Twain, Sugarland, Carrie Underwood, Adele and Parmalee, Madison Olivia has become a favorite in her hometown region and regularly performing in Nashville, TN.

Her newest single ‘Heartbreak Cowboy' references Parmalee's song ‘Just The Way.' "It's been a crazy rewarding year for me, and I can't imagine a better way to end 2023".- Madison Olivia

2024 is already stacking up tour dates and new music releases. You can learn more about Madison Olivia Here.