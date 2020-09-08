Watch the new video below.

Grammy-winning, multiplatinum producer and songwriter Ricky Reed's video for "Catch You" with Lido Pimienta premieres today. Watch/share the video, directed by Andres Landau and Gustavo Cerquera Benjumea, HERE.

Of the video Reed notes, "Lido Pimienta is a builder of worlds. She created a whole world when she wrote and recorded the vocal for 'Catch You,' and then she, Andres, and Gustavo gave that world three dimensions in this music video. She is as brilliant a visual artist as she is a musical one!" Pimienta explains, "The video came to me-as with many of my ideas-in a dream. A vision of hope and trust, and knowing that before we can love anyone else, we need to truly love and trust ourselves.

This song was written during very uncertain times. As an immigrant and racialized woman, I knew the vision would be more powerful if we worked with other black women that live fiercely, who were also raised by fierce women that taught them the importance of the contrast of tenderness and strength. The video mirrors the song: a collaborative spirit, yearning for peace, acceptance and spiritual growth, reminding us to not forget our inner child." While Benjumea adds, "'Catch You' represents the effort of committed and talented individuals coming together to create magic."

"Catch You" is taken from Reed's debut album The Room, out now via his own Nice Life Recording Company. The album continues to receive widespread critical praise.

Listen to the song here:

Photo Credit: Chantal Anderson

