Rhonda Vincent's New Single 'Please Mr. Please' Available Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Multi-award-winning bluegrass artist and Grand Ole Opry member Rhonda Vincent’s new single “Please Mr. Please” from her upcoming album is available today. The follow-up from Vincent’s number one song, “City Of New Orleans,” “Please Mr. Please” continues to set the pace for a specialty project over a year in the making. The theme of Vincent’s new project is “destinations,” taking every listener on a journey through different cities, states, and other places of interest around the country.

“Please Mr. Please” is a new rendition of Olivia Newton-John’s country hit.

To purchase/stream, visit: ingrv.es/please-mr-please-ck3-z

"I was working on the song ‘Four Strong Winds’ from our upcoming “destinations” themed album, and as I turned from working on that song, all of a sudden, out of nowhere, I started singing ‘Please Mr. Please,’ smiles Vincent. “There was something similar in the songs. My heart started to race, and I instantly thought, ‘This will be a great bluegrass song!’ I couldn't wait to tell the guys in The Rage. When I mentioned it, none of them had heard the song before. This made it even better. I found that so many people have never heard of the song, and it's like having my own original bluegrass song. We rehearsed it at sound check and then started performing it on our shows. I could instantly tell this song was special with everyone’s reactions, with many singing along, and best of all, people are now asking for it everywhere. I love that!"



Taking her “destination” themed album to heart, Rhonda Vincent continues to tour the country from shore to shore with nearly seventy shows scheduled for the remainder of 2024 in over 20 states, and still adding more, proving the renowned "Queen of Bluegrass" continues to work harder than ever and shows no signs of slowing down.



“As for the video, I asked the videographer to capture the pure essence of bluegrass,” continues Vincent. “The family atmosphere, kids playing bluegrass, adults playing bluegrass, banjos ringing throughout, dancing, fun; these elements all wrapped into one video. Our video of ‘Please, Mr. Please’ is what he captured. I hope it makes you smile!”