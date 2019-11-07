 Reviver Entertainment Group Signs Brooke Moriber

The Reviver Entertainment Grouptoday announced the signing of singer-songwriter Brooke Moriber to Reviver Entertainment for Publishing and Artist Development. Earlier this year, Brooke released her independent debut single "Cry Like A Girl" to critical praise. In fact, Parade Magazine called the song a "high-powered Americana-infused track with an empowering message." A native New Yorker, Brooke is excited to start her journey in Music City.

"I am very excited and proud to be part of the Reviver family," Brooke says. "I love the vision that David Ross and Gator Michaels have for my music. Carole Ann-Mobley and Clay Myers have been wonderful on the A&R front and helping this native New Yorker tell her story and plant new roots in Nashville."

Reviver CEO David Ross states "We couldn't be happier to welcome a talent like Brooke Moriber. We love her spirit, her powerhouse voice and feel that she will make a big impression on people in a very short period of time. She has already accomplished so much, and we are excited to continue her musical journey with her."

Inspired by the likes of Linda Ronstadt and Billy Joel, Brooke has received critical acclaim for her "clarion voice" by the Associated Press and "music intended to stand and last" by Bandblurb. Her powerhouse vocal style has opened doors to support artists such as The Gin Blossoms, share the New York stage with Cindy Lauper, and sing the National Anthem for the New York Knicks. Additionally, "Cry Like A Girl" was featured on Spotify's popular "New Music Nashville" playlist for multiple weeks upon release.

Photo Credit: Rebecca Ward





