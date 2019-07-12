REZZ Recruits Deathpact For Searing KISS OF DEATH

Today, REZZ shares "Kiss Of Death," the searing third single from her 'Beyond The Senses' EP, out 24th July. Featuring frequent collaborator Deathpact, the song's syncopated melodies, thumping drum pads and scintillating synths transport listeners beyond their senses on a captivating ride through REZZ's dark intensity.



"Kiss Of Death" follows "Dark Age" and "Falling" feat. UNDERØATH, the first two singles from'Beyond The Senses.' Billboard said "Dark Age" "stomps with all of Rezz's signature electric charge,"and SPIN praised "Falling's" "mechanical stomps and shrill synths."



Later this month, REZZ will partner with WaveXR for a live virtual reality concert event, with details to be announced soon. This avant-garde sensory experience will give fans an opportunity to experience REZZbeyond their senses, challenging their perspectives and immersing them the eeriest corners of REZZ's musical universe. Watch a teaser for REZZ's WaveXR collaboration here.

Listen on Spotify here:





REZZ will perform the new music on tour when she returns to Europe this month for a hectic run of festival appearances including Creamfields and SW4 in the UK. She will bring her unparalleled live show to legendary theaters across the US this fall for her 'Beyond The Senses' tour, making stops at LA's Greek Theatre, Red Rocks and more.

REZZ European Festival Dates

12/7/19 - Le Barcarès, France - Electrobeach Festival

13/7/19 - Dour, Belgium - Dour Festival

14/7/19 - Split, Croatia - Ultra Europe

23/8/19 - Nürburg, Germany - New Horizons Festival

24/8/19 - Daresbury, England - Creamfields

25/8/19 - London, UK - South West Four





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You