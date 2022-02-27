R&B Singer Dylan Sinclair Releases New Single

Gearing up for the release of his new EP, rising 20-year-old JUNO Award-nominated R&B singer-songwriter Dylan Sinclair - ranked as one of Apple Music and Complex's R&B Artists to Watch this year - returns today with introspective and moody new single "Suppress" available to stream on all digital platforms via The Orchard. Click here to listen to the Toronto native's signature smooth vocals backed by a fresh production by Jordon Manswell, Zachary Simmonds, and Jonathan Martin.

"A weak man will make a girl feel insecure," shares Sinclair on the greater meaning behind the personal track. "This song is an acknowledgement of where I can fall short in my relationship and where I aim to do better. It's me showing so much empathy because I understand how hard it could be to be with someone in my position. As a man, I want to be reassuring of the fact that - yeah, there's all these girls around - but it's you."

The 20-year-old JUNO Award-nominated Toronto R&B singer-songwriter Dylan Sinclair is ready to cement himself as one of the genre's most promising up-and-coming stars. Recently named one of Apple Music and Complex's R&B Artists to Watch for in 2022, Sinclair is gearing up for the release of his new EP via Five Stone Records. The coming-of-age record finds Dylan stepping into himself and transitioning from teenager to young adult - remaining grounded, authentic, and aware that this is just the beginning.

Sinclair began writing and recording at age 15 and issued his debut indie record, Red Like Crimson, in 2018 that caught the attention of GRAMMY and JUNO Award-nominated Toronto producer Jordon Manswell (Daniel Caesar, Mariah Carey, Chris Brown). In 2020, the duo collaborated on their first effort, Proverb, which garnered them a highly coveted nomination for Traditional R&B/Soul Recording of The Year at the 2021 JUNO Awards and has accumulated 25 million streams to date.

Dylan continues to guide us along his personal growth, providing a snapshot of life moving out on his own and some of the experiences of young independence with his most recent single "Regrets" and 3511; a 2-song project ("Black Creek Drive / Pleasure") that set the stage for his new perspective and artistic vision. In 2021, Dylan joined forces with Motown Records' new signee Emanuel on "Hindsight" his song "Ask Me" was featured on the CW show "The Republic of Sarah."

Dylan also embarked on his first-ever songwriting trip, working on new music with GRAMMY Award-winning producers, artists, and songwriters like Boi-1da (Drake, Rihanna, Eminem, Cardi B), Marcus Semaj (Giveon, Snoh Aalegra, James Fauntleroy), Joyce Wrice, and more who are invigorated by Sinclair's fresh take on R&B music.

Photo Credit: What I Like Studio