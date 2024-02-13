Queer Rapper Dai Burger Drops New EP 'Dai Dreamin''

Dai Burger shares her new EP Dai Dreamin'. Showcasing her effortless range and multi-hyphenate talents, Dai Dreamin' is a diverse collection of tracks, pulling inspiration from rap, R&B, funk, pop, and even classical.

Produced by thismustbesaint and Baltimore club legend Mighty Mark, Dai Dreamin' is filled with explosive beats and clever lyricism. Dai Burger shines in her element on the multifaceted project, bringing a message of positivity and self-love in every track. "This record is dedicated to 5-year-old me, Dainene," Dai says. "She deserves to see her dreams come true."

On the EP title track, “Dai Dreamin'” Dai melds funk and pop elements with her usual cheeky lyricism. Taking on the role of a benevolent musical fairy godmother, Dai uses “Dai Dreamin'” as a vehicle to drop some advice on her listeners. The centerpiece of the EP and the foundation of Dai's artistic ethos, “Dai Dreamin'” highlights the importance of positivity and dedication with the lyrics “If you want it / go and get it / use ya power / get to flexin' / keep on reaching / keep on Dai dreaming.”

The accompanying music video wraps up the visual trilogy for the EP, and shows Dai waking up in her candy-colored bedroom realizing the events depicted in the "Masterpiece" and "Whole A$$ Mood (W.A.M.)" music videos to be a dream. The clip then follows Dai through a day in her life hanging out with friends at home and around New York City before closing in on a pink diamond studded ski mask - the same one Dai's seen wearing in the "Whole A$$ Mood (W.A.M.)" music video - laying on her front stoop, leaving the audience to question what's real and what's fiction.

Dai shares about the video:

"Whether I'm guilty of hoodwinking the streets and galleries, or just being your average around the way girl chasing a dream isn't made clear, but it's safe to say that this Burger has quite thee active imagination."

EP opener “Mirror, Mirror” is whimsical and light, utilizing snappy percussion and gentle acoustics to set a tone of celebration that's present throughout Dai Dreamin'. Over an airy beat, Dai reflects on her journey of self-actualization, and realizing that the answers have always been inside herself as she sings, “Looked in the mirror, / started seeing things much clearer / so I switched up my thoughts, my walk, my talk, and put that s on.”

Packed with quotable one-liners and effortlessly clever rhymes, Dai swaps between sweet and ferocious energies as she flaunts her unwavering confidence in her own worth on the braggadocious “Whole A$$ Mood (W.A.M.).” Wielding her charisma like a spotlight, Dai shines the brightness onto everyone around her as she invites listeners to join her unbothered, high vibe. Those who get on board enjoy the warmth and those who don't get scorched by Dai's razor-sharp quips.

On “Whole A$$ Mood (W.A.M.)” Dai throws herself a vibrant sonic celebration, singing, “I'm a whole ass mood /pretty in the face /sexy, smart, and cute / I'm a whole ass mood / bitch, I do it for myself / I ain't got nothing to prove.” The track's accompanying music video is the opener of a three part visual series, and finds Dai and her crew decked out in glitzy crop tops and colorful, bejeweled balaclavas, rolling deep as they dance, twerk, and cruise around in a convertible.

The irreverent and bouncy “Masterpiece” cheekily transforms Mozart's “Eine Kleine Nachtmusik” with a slick trap beat and clever rhymes. Putting a saccharine sweet pop twist on her usual hard-hitting rap style, Dai uses “Masterpiece” as a vehicle for self-celebration, rapping, “I'm a baddie and I know it and I've been from the start / you know your girl can't help it / I'm a piece of modern art.” Dai's effortless charm and captivating charisma oozes from every snappy, quippy lyric on the bright, energetic track.

The “Masterpiece” music video (dir. George Getson) picks up the narrative thread from the video for Dai's “W.A.M (Whole Ass Mood)" video, which found Dai and her crew outfitted in glittery diamonds and colorful ski masks as they prepared to pull off a heist. The target of their robbery is revealed to be a very special masterpiece: Dai herself. Self-styled in pieces from designers Butch Diva & SSIK Designs, Dai plays the role of a living art form hidden away in a secret gallery. As Heist Leader Dai leads her crew to break in and successfully kidnap Masterpiece Dai, the video ends with “To Be Continued,” leaving viewers in suspense.

Sassy and rowdy, “Let ‘Em Kno” is an anthemic rallying cry for every woman who knows her worth. Dai spits “If you bad as f /Let ‘em know! / If you smart as f /Let ‘em know! / If you don't give a f / Let ‘em know! / Tell a hater they can slow their roll” over a punchy bassline on the dynamic track. Turning a classic stomp-clap cheer into a polished, hard-bodied beat made to shake the speakers, “Let ‘Em Kno” is a compelling celebration of audacious confidence.

Dai closes out the Dai Dreamin' EP with the warm, synth-driven “Party Done.” The perfect closer to the relentless energy of the project, “Party Done” takes a gentler tack, incorporating sweet vocals with high-energy percussion to create the perfect “cool down." Dai is irresistibly charming and flirtatious as she sings “You aint' gotta got home / but you gotta get your ass up out of here / this is the last song / last call.” The track takes influence from New Orleans Bounce music for the outro to end the EP on a groovy, satisfying note.

Dai Burger is a hard-hitting MC mixing food, raw sexuality, bubblegum sweetness, and slick rhymes. Dai got her start as a back-up dancer for Lil Mama and has collaborated with folks including Haviah Mighty, TT The Artist, Paperboy The Prince, Kidd Kenn, and Cakes Da Killa. In 2023, she headlined the Banjee Boombox, which was a celebration of Hip-Hop's 50th anniversary and queer BIPOC artists on Governors Island.

Photo Credit: NEWYRYE