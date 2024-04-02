Pride Month Barbie Will Release Debut LP Out 6/14 Via Get Better Records

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pride Month Barbie is an L.A. synth-pop duo formed in 2022 by solo artists Tyler Holmes and Josephine Shetty (aka Kohinoorg*sm). Today, the pair reveals the release date of their debut LP, All The Girls in the Room Say 'Sorry,' dropping June 14 via Queer, independent record label, Get Better Records.

Pride Month Barbie's latest single, "Effulgent," released in tandem with the announcement of All The Girls In The Room Say 'Sorry,' jump starts at 160 bpm with a burbling bass line that opens into a carousel of clashes, crashes, and chopped and screwed vocoder phrases. Halfway through the track, the clouds part. Suspenseful synth arpeggios blend into the first unprocessed voice in the song.

Harkening ancient mythologies like the Greek story of Persephone and Irish tales surrounding the holiday Samhain, the lyrics tell a story of sacrifice, betrayal, and eternity spent in the underworld. There is a lyrical encounter emblematic of the album's theme, provoking the listener — you want to hear "I'm sorry," the socialized compulsive femme apology. "Effulgent" builds an otherworldly sonic landscape using sweeping melodic progressions, rave jargon, wide reverb, and a vocal gamut of styles from coy whispers to guttural screams.

ABOUT ALL THE GIRLS IN THE ROOM SAY 'SORRY'

An ode to the annals of synth herstory, riot girl, grunge-girls, pop princesses, and divas at large, Pride Month Barbie's debut album is told through the lens of two DIY femme producer-songwriters who combined forces to play, f with, and revel in the electronic pop form. All The Girls In The Room Say ‘Sorry' splays and contorts various electronic and pop subgenres, from indie to industrial. Sweeping synths and angelic arps are enlivened by an undercurrent of chaotic percussion that encourages crying and ass-clapping. Pristine vocals are accentuated and distorted with an ecology of echos, automation, resampling, and modulation. Truly the sound of two sweet, fun girls playing, learning, and growing in a pop art, capitalist hellscape akin to a Gregg Araki film or a Janiva Ellis Painting.

Pride Month Barbie's bold pop fantasy challenges what queer, femme, Black, and brown artists are allowed to explore through art and culture.