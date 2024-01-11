Pop-Punk Group Emerald Radio Releases Debut EP 'Outdated Slang' With Single 'Crystal Girls And Country Boys'

Pop-punk duo Emerald Radio releases their latest single "Crystal Girls and Country Boys" from their debut EP "Outdated Slang," showcasing their angsty and infectious take on a bad breakup.

By: Jan. 11, 2024

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - What to Watch!
Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Sho Photo 2 Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Show In Development
Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S Photo 3 Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S HOPE
Music Review: Isabelle Georges Is In Love, Apparently, & With Paris, Apparently, As She Re Photo 4 Isabelle Georges Doubles Down On Cole Porter

Pop-Punk Group Emerald Radio Releases Debut EP 'Outdated Slang' With Single 'Crystal Girls And Country Boys'

Pop-punk duo Emerald Radio have returned with their latest single, "Crystal Girls and Country Boys," OUT NOW. The track, an angsty, infectious take on a bad breakup, is the highlight of their debut EP "Outdated Slang," out NOW.

With alternative vocals and punchy vocals in the vein of Mayday Parade, upbeat piano melodies maintain a sense of radio-readiness à la Weezer. "I think she's just full of s," they shout in unison, a refrain that is as much emotional release as it is a tongue-in-cheek sing-along.

Based in the UK, Emerald Radio was founded by friends Cisco and Jamch. The duo met through twitter, when they got in contact for collaboration after a few drinks. The combination of their skills has created electronic-tinged, punk music magic. Cisco is known for garnering over 9 million views on his video game content, while Jamch has extensive experience releasing tracks to thousands of streams.

"Crystal Girls & Country Boys" was inspired by a particularly painful relationship Jamch experienced. The lyrics are playful, but they ring true. When discussing influence for the track, the duo shares, "It doesn't take long to get over a girl, but it takes longer to release a song."






RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Reservoir & PopArabia Announce New Publishing Deal With Nancy Ajrams In2Musica Photo
Reservoir & PopArabia Announce New Publishing Deal With Nancy Ajram's In2Musica

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSVR), an award-winning independent music company, in conjunction with PopArabia, the leading music publisher and independent music company in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), announced a new publishing deal with In2Musica, the label, publisher, and production house of Lebanese star Nancy Ajram.

2
Metal Hall Of Fame Inductees 2024 Include Eddie Trunk & More Photo
Metal Hall Of Fame Inductees 2024 Include Eddie Trunk & More

The 7th Annual Metal Hall of Fame Gala is set to rock Anaheim with performances from Kings of Thrash, David Ellefson, Chris Poland, and more. Performances just added to the Gala include: Kings of Thrash (featuring David Ellefson, Chris Poland, Jeff Young, Chaz Leon, Fred Aching), Held Hostage, Deconstruct, and Hollywood's favorite band LONDON.

3
ISMAY Releases New Track The Lonely Stallion From New Album Photo
ISMAY Releases New Track 'The Lonely Stallion' From New Album

Desert Pavement (directed by Andrew Marlin of Watchhouse) is a collection of alternative American roots music, featuring lush folk songs that embody the sound of the New American West. ISMAY is Avery Hellman, a Bay Area native whose art and creativity is fueled from the rural California land on which they worked in their twenties.

4
Tampa Bay Rapper Rublow Ignites New Single Blow Talk Photo
Tampa Bay Rapper Rublow Ignites New Single 'Blow Talk'

The visual has already picked up traction right out of the gate, gathering 100K YouTube views and counting. The official video showcases Rublow's charisma and confidence front-and-center. It plunges viewers into his world as he spits bars to the camera in a hometown convenience store, in an abandoned house, and from his car.

More Hot Stories For You

Topeka Music Vacations Confirms Expansion Of Leadership Team, Reunion Of Former Sixthman ColleaguesTopeka Music Vacations Confirms Expansion Of Leadership Team, Reunion Of Former Sixthman Colleagues
Reservoir & PopArabia Announce New Publishing Deal With Arab Icon Nancy Ajram's In2MusicaReservoir & PopArabia Announce New Publishing Deal With Arab Icon Nancy Ajram's In2Musica
Metal Hall Of Fame Inductees 2024 Include Eddie Trunk, Mick Mars, Sebastian Bach & MoreMetal Hall Of Fame Inductees 2024 Include Eddie Trunk, Mick Mars, Sebastian Bach & More
ISMAY Releases New Track 'The Lonely Stallion' From New Album 'DESERT PAVEMENT'ISMAY Releases New Track 'The Lonely Stallion' From New Album 'DESERT PAVEMENT'

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
THE LION KING
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SIX
THE BOOK OF MORMON