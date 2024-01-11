Pop-Punk Group Emerald Radio Releases Debut EP 'Outdated Slang' With Single 'Crystal Girls And Country Boys'

Pop-punk duo Emerald Radio have returned with their latest single, "Crystal Girls and Country Boys," OUT NOW. The track, an angsty, infectious take on a bad breakup, is the highlight of their debut EP "Outdated Slang," out NOW.

With alternative vocals and punchy vocals in the vein of Mayday Parade, upbeat piano melodies maintain a sense of radio-readiness à la Weezer. "I think she's just full of s," they shout in unison, a refrain that is as much emotional release as it is a tongue-in-cheek sing-along.

Based in the UK, Emerald Radio was founded by friends Cisco and Jamch. The duo met through twitter, when they got in contact for collaboration after a few drinks. The combination of their skills has created electronic-tinged, punk music magic. Cisco is known for garnering over 9 million views on his video game content, while Jamch has extensive experience releasing tracks to thousands of streams.

"Crystal Girls & Country Boys" was inspired by a particularly painful relationship Jamch experienced. The lyrics are playful, but they ring true. When discussing influence for the track, the duo shares, "It doesn't take long to get over a girl, but it takes longer to release a song."



