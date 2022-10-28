Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pony Bradshaw Releases 'Mosquitoes' And Title Track From Album NORTH GEORGIA ROUNDER Out January 27

The audience vividly experiences the deep sorrow of his fictional characters, drawn from fragments he's compiled over the years.

Oct. 28, 2022  
Acclaimed singer/songwriter Pony Bradshaw releases both the title track and "Mosquitoes" from his upcoming album, North Georgia Rounder, which comes out on January 27th, 2023 (Soundly Music). North Georgia Rounder finds the celebrated musician conjuring the spirit of North Georgia's hill-country and mountains, the area he lovingly calls home. Pre-save North Georgia Rounder HERE.

"North Georgia Rounder" is essentially a folk tale, as the lyrics portray a traveling music man who performs for his wages. "I'm a North Georgia Rounder playing these foothill stomps... Run these rivers singing these sins / Up the valley I work for tips." The listener visualizes the wordsmith as he moves from place to place, weaving tales of his homeland. "Mosquitoes" finds Bradshaw taking a darker turn, sharing a parable where addiction and despair lead to gut-wrenching devastation. The audience vividly experiences the deep sorrow of his fictional characters, drawn from fragments he's compiled over the years. Listen via DSPs starting October 28 HERE.

While North Georgia Rounder is a musical travelogue of Appalachia, it also reflects Bradshaw's constant pursuit of balance. As a touring musician, Bradshaw has to leave home and family quite often, to not only provide for them, but to honor his vocation. "Me and balance ... we've never really worked out," he confesses, acknowledging the irony of his quest for order despite having chosen a path that is anything but orderly.
Bradshaw has just announced a 2023 headline run, beginning with a release day show on

January 27 in Nashville, TN at The Basement. Dates are below, and at ponybradshaw.net.
North Georgia Rounder follows Bradshaw's 2021 praised release Calico Jim and finds the thoughtful singer/songwriter at a unique moment on his journey.

"The poet soon stops experimenting and innovating and starts his life's work," Bradshaw says about his intentions making the new album, citing a quote from the poet Wendell Berry. And for Bradshaw, that life's work is a culmination of "sweat and work and joy and pain and anger and patience and restraint."

PONY BRADSHAW 2022 TOUR DATES

November 10 - Austin, TX - Saxon Pub
November 11 - Kerrville, TX - Arcadia Live - with David Ramirez
November 12 - Fort Worth, TX - Tannahill Tavern - with David Ramirez
November 13 - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall - with David Ramirez
PONY BRADSHAW 2023 TOUR DATES
January 27 - Nashville, TN - The Basement (late show)
January 28 - Decatur GA - Eddie's Attic
February 1 - Charlotte, NC - Evening Muse
February 2 - Asheville, NC - Grey Eagle
February 8 - Tulsa, OK - Mercury Lounge
February 9 - Oklahoma City, OK - Blue Note
February 10 - Lubbock, TX - The Blue Light
February 15 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
February 16 - San Antonio, TX - Sam's Burger Joint
February 17 - Fort Worth, TX - Tulips
March 9 - Chicago, IL - Carol's Pub
March 10 - Davenport, IA - Racoon Motel
March 11 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club
March 23 - Manitou Springs, CO - Lulu's
March 24 - Denver, CO - Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues
March 25 - Greeley, CO - Moxi Theater



Benson Boone Drops New Ballad Before You Photo
Benson Boone Drops New Ballad 'Before You'
With the singer’s powerful vocals soaring over solemn piano, the new single is about finding true love. No doubt, “Before You” will be one of the highlights of Boone’s live set when he heads out on a special sold-out west coast tour in December. Get tickets now!
Sierra Ferrell Announces Spring Tour Dates Photo
Sierra Ferrell Announces Spring Tour Dates
Rising star Sierra Ferrell has announced plans for a headline tour of the US next spring. This run of dates will commence on March 2 in St. Louis and will include stops in Chicago, Houston, New Orleans, Atlanta, Salt Lake City, Denver, Santa Fe, Phoenix, San Francisco, Portland, and Seattle. Check out the complete list of tour dates now!
Walker & Royce and Ardalan Return as Escapade on Ballroom Photo
Walker & Royce and Ardalan Return as Escapade on 'Ballroom'
Walker & Royce have had a highly impactful career that’s included collaborations with Claude Vonstroke, Ardalan, Chris Lake, and VNSSA just to name a few, as well as official remixes of Channel Tres, LP Giobbi, The Knocks, Justin Jay, Gorgon City, Mindchatter; and put out music on Relief, Black Book, HotBOi Records and more.
Matt B Releases New Single Reassured Photo
Matt B Releases New Single 'Reassured'
Global R&B artist Matt B has released his new song “Reassured” out now via Vitae Records. Showcasing his velvety vocals over layered synths, Matt flips the script on being content in a relationship and instead asking his partner to make it clear that he is a priority - stressing that actions speak louder than words if they want to stay together.

