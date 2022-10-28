Pony Bradshaw Releases 'Mosquitoes' And Title Track From Album NORTH GEORGIA ROUNDER Out January 27

Acclaimed singer/songwriter Pony Bradshaw releases both the title track and "Mosquitoes" from his upcoming album, North Georgia Rounder, which comes out on January 27th, 2023 (Soundly Music). North Georgia Rounder finds the celebrated musician conjuring the spirit of North Georgia's hill-country and mountains, the area he lovingly calls home. Pre-save North Georgia Rounder HERE.

"North Georgia Rounder" is essentially a folk tale, as the lyrics portray a traveling music man who performs for his wages. "I'm a North Georgia Rounder playing these foothill stomps... Run these rivers singing these sins / Up the valley I work for tips." The listener visualizes the wordsmith as he moves from place to place, weaving tales of his homeland. "Mosquitoes" finds Bradshaw taking a darker turn, sharing a parable where addiction and despair lead to gut-wrenching devastation. The audience vividly experiences the deep sorrow of his fictional characters, drawn from fragments he's compiled over the years. Listen via DSPs starting October 28 HERE.

While North Georgia Rounder is a musical travelogue of Appalachia, it also reflects Bradshaw's constant pursuit of balance. As a touring musician, Bradshaw has to leave home and family quite often, to not only provide for them, but to honor his vocation. "Me and balance ... we've never really worked out," he confesses, acknowledging the irony of his quest for order despite having chosen a path that is anything but orderly.

Bradshaw has just announced a 2023 headline run, beginning with a release day show on

January 27 in Nashville, TN at The Basement. Dates are below, and at ponybradshaw.net.

North Georgia Rounder follows Bradshaw's 2021 praised release Calico Jim and finds the thoughtful singer/songwriter at a unique moment on his journey.

"The poet soon stops experimenting and innovating and starts his life's work," Bradshaw says about his intentions making the new album, citing a quote from the poet Wendell Berry. And for Bradshaw, that life's work is a culmination of "sweat and work and joy and pain and anger and patience and restraint."

PONY BRADSHAW 2022 TOUR DATES

November 10 - Austin, TX - Saxon Pub

November 11 - Kerrville, TX - Arcadia Live - with David Ramirez

November 12 - Fort Worth, TX - Tannahill Tavern - with David Ramirez

November 13 - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall - with David Ramirez

PONY BRADSHAW 2023 TOUR DATES

January 27 - Nashville, TN - The Basement (late show)

January 28 - Decatur GA - Eddie's Attic

February 1 - Charlotte, NC - Evening Muse

February 2 - Asheville, NC - Grey Eagle

February 8 - Tulsa, OK - Mercury Lounge

February 9 - Oklahoma City, OK - Blue Note

February 10 - Lubbock, TX - The Blue Light

February 15 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

February 16 - San Antonio, TX - Sam's Burger Joint

February 17 - Fort Worth, TX - Tulips

March 9 - Chicago, IL - Carol's Pub

March 10 - Davenport, IA - Racoon Motel

March 11 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club

March 23 - Manitou Springs, CO - Lulu's

March 24 - Denver, CO - Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues

March 25 - Greeley, CO - Moxi Theater