Polyphia Details 2026 World Tour Across North America and Europe
The band will be returning to stages in major cities across the US, Canada, the UK, and more, including Los Angeles, New York City, and Nashville, among others.
Instrumental rock group Polyphia have shared details for their 2026 World Tour produced by Live Nation across North America and Europe. RJ Pasin will support all tour dates worldwide. North American shows will also feature Ladrones with select dates including Intervals and Plini, while Perturbator will join all UK and European dates.
The band will be returning to stages in major cities across the US, Canada, the UK, and more, including Los Angeles, New York City, Nashville, Toronto, Montreal, Madrid, Milan, Paris, London, and many more.
Tickets will be available starting with VIP and Artist Presales beginning Tuesday, June 16 at 11am ET / 4pm BST. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, June 19 at 10am local time. For complete details, visit here
Last week, the band released their first single in over four years, “CAN YOU FEEL IT," and just released a new music video for the track. Watch it below, directed by EVERS.
North America Tour Dates w/ Ladrones & RJ Pasin:
> w/ Intervals
< w/ Plini
Sept 5 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
Sept 8 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel Entertainment Center
Sept 10 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
Sept 12 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
Sept 13 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
Sept 16 – Salt Lake City – The Union Event Center
Sept 18 – Denver, CO – JUNKYARD
Sept 20 - Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall
Sept 21 – Milwaukee, WI – Landmark Credit Union Live
Sept 22 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
Sept 24 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory
Sept 25 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom
Sept 26 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore
Sept 28 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Sept 29 – Toronto, ON – Great Canadian Casino >
Oct 1 – Montreal, QC – L’Olympia >
Oct 3 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Oct 5 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
Oct 7 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Oct 8 – Washington DC – Echostage
Oct 10 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
Oct 11 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome by Rutter Mills
Oct 13 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater <
Oct 15 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – War Memorial Auditorium
Oct 16 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live
Oct 17 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
Oct 18 – Nashville, TN – The Truth
Europe/UK Tour Dates w/ Perturbator & RJ Pasin:
Nov 18 – Zurich, CH – Halle 622
Nov 19 – Lyon, FR – Le Radiant
Nov 20 – Toulouse, FR – Interference
Nov 22 – Barcelona, ES – Razzmatazz
Nov 23 – Madrid, ES – Sala La Riviera
Nov 25 – Milan, IT – Alcatraz
Nov 27 – Munich, DE – Zenith
Nov 28 – Prague, CZ – SaSaZu
Nov 29 – Warsaw, PL – Progresja
Nov 30 – Leipzig, DE – Haus Auensee
Dec 2 – Hamburg, DE – Docks
Dec 4 – Copenhagen, DK – Amager Bio
Dec 5 – Berlin, DE – Tempodrom
Dec 6 – Oberhausen, DE – Turbinenhalle
Dec 7 – Brussels, BE – Ancienne Belgique
Dec 8 – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live
Dec 9 – Paris, FR – Zenith Paris
Dec 11 – Birmingham, UK – 02 Academy Birmingham
Dec 12 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy
Dec 15 – Leeds, UK – O2 Academy Leeds
Dec 16 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton
Photo Credit: Caleb Young