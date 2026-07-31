Photos: 142 GRIME STREET Album to Arrive From Crafty 893
The South London artist follows singles including Nothing Left and Anyway with a full-length project.
By: Joshua Wright
South London artist Crafty 893 is set to release his new album, 142 GRIME STREET, a project that draws on grime's foundations while moving across rap and other strands of the UK underground. The album follows a series of singles including Nothing Left, Anyway featuring Manga Saint Hilare, Step 1, Sorry Mum and Wasteman Interlude featuring Paul Stephan.