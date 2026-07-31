Photos: 142 GRIME STREET Album to Arrive From Crafty 893

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South London artist Crafty 893 is set to release his new album, 142 GRIME STREET, a project that draws on grime's foundations while moving across rap and other strands of the UK underground. The album follows a series of singles including Nothing Left, Anyway featuring Manga Saint Hilare, Step 1, Sorry Mum and Wasteman Interlude featuring Paul Stephan.

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