Phoebe Go Releases New Single 'Something You Were Trying' & Announces 2024 Tour Dates

Following her debut EP Player released last year, today Melbourne-based singer-songwriter Phoebe Go returns with her beautiful yet bittersweet new single “Something You Were Trying” and official video via AWAL.

Produced by ARIA nominated Simon Lam (Charli XCX, Cub Sport, Allday, Juice Webster, Gretta Ray), “Something You Were Trying” is the first single from the Melbourne alt/indie artist's debut album, coming in 2025.

Painful yet playful, confessional but candid, “Something You Were Trying” reflects on heartbreak with a lens of humility, encapsulating the bittersweet comedown of closure. “This song is about picking myself up again,” Phoebe explains.

“It's kind of a breakup song so there's a fair bit of hurt in there, but it's about the joyous stuff too. It's about coming to grips with what's there and laying down the armor.” Intimate, introspective and honest, the lyrics feel heavy though there's a lightness to the track balancing Phoebe's vulnerability with an element of playfulness. "We recorded this song really quickly,” Phoebe adds, “like when you're running too fast for your legs and it sorta just feels like falling over. But in a good way!”

Crafting a world full of juxtapositions both sonically and lyrically throughout her music, it only makes sense for the official video clip of “Something You Were Trying' to follow suit.

“I wanted the video to be playful” Phoebe explains, “I wanted to offset the sadness in the lyrics while also putting a spotlight on them. Directed by Dean Leaver and shot on location at Sydney's Hollywood Hotel, the video clip glimpses into a world inspired by the eternal hunt for Bigfoot but the roles have been reversed in the way that Phoebe is now the mythical creature that is forever searched for but never found.

“The first time I heard ‘Something You Were Trying' I felt a sense of longing, misunderstanding, and the way one might second guess themselves and their feelings. I wanted to visualize all of the nervous energy that comes with those emotions and turn that into something kind of ridiculous,” director Dean Leaver explains. “At the time I was watching a Bigfoot documentary and loved the idea of making Phoebe the mythical being that may or may not exist in a world full of Bigfoot.”

It's been a huge year for the Melbourne based singer-songwriter - following on from the release of her debut EP Player in October 2022 Phoebe has shared the stage with Arlo Parks, Chet Faker, MUNA and more playing as a special guest, collaborations with global fashion powerhouses Chanel, Harper's BAZAAR and VOGUE, and picked up support from the likes of 10 Magazine and triple j. Phoebe will be hitting US stages in early 2024, all dates are listed below.

UPCOMING LIVE SHOWS

November 11 - The Curtin, Melbourne, AU*

January 25 - The Ritz - Raleigh, NC^

January 26 - 9:30 Club - Washington DC^

January 27 - 9:30 Club - Washington DC^

January 29 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA^

January 30 - Webster Hall - New York, NY^

January 31 - Webster Hall - New York, NY^

February 2 - Paradise Rock Club - Boston, MA^

February 3 - Paradise Rock Club - Boston, MA^

February 5 -Le Studio TD - Montreal, QC^

February 6 - Phoenix Concert Theatre - Toronto, ON^

February 8 - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL^

February 9 - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL^

February 10 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN^

February 12 - Turner Hall - Milwaukee, WI^

February 13 - St. Andrews Hall - Detroit, MI^

February 15 - Newport Music Hall - Columbus, OH^

February 16 - Orange Peel - Asheville, NC^

February 17 - Mill & Mine - Knoxville, TN^

﻿*headline show

^ support w/ Briston Maroney

About Phoebe Go

Phoebe Go is the highly anticipated solo project of alt-pop artist, Phoebe Lou. It's a heartfelt project that, at its core, is full of hope. It's about growing up, staying young, losing your feet and finding them again. It's heavy at the crux, but there's lightness for a reason. It's passing Go and collecting $200 on the monopoly board. It's the sweet milk at the end of a bowl of Crunchy Nut. It's a NASA mission control countdown and Phoebe Go is the rocket.

After the success of her high-school band Snakadaktal catapulted her into the music industry at the budding age of 15, Phoebe Lou was just a kid. Now, with 10 more years of experience and another exceptional project, Two People, under her belt, it's time for her to catapult herself.

In her debut EP Player released in October 2022, Phoebe Go unveiled a full-bodied and wholly realized acoustic world unlike anything Phoebe has shared before. The process of finding her voice as a solo artist has been, as described by Phoebe herself, daunting, but it has also set her free. Songwriting is the love of her life, and that sentiment is palpable in this first offering.