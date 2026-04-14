Phil Collins, Billy Idol & More Will Be Inducted into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

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The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation has unveiled its 2026 Inductees, including Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Oasis and more. The honor recognizes artists whose impact has left a lasting mark on music and culture.

Revealed live on ABC and Disney+ by Ryan Seacrest and 2022 Inductee Lionel Richie during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-themed episode of “American Idol,” the announcement kicks off the countdown to celebrate the honor.

In the performer category are Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Oasis, Sade, Luther Vandross, and Wu-Tang Clan. The Early Influence Award will be awarded to Celia Cruz, Fela Kuti, Queen Latifah, MC Lyte, and Gram Parsons. Linda Creed, Arif Mardin, Jimmy Miller, and Rick Rubin will be honored with the Musical Excellence Award, with Ed Sullivan receiving the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

To be eligible for induction, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. Phil Collins, Luther Vandross and Wu-Tang Clan are first-time nominees. Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Oasis and Sade have all been nominated in the past.

The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction will tape on Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. The 2026 ceremony will then debut in December on ABC and Disney+. In 2027, the Induction Ceremony will return to Cleveland.

Ticket on-sale information for the 2026 Induction Ceremony will be announced at a later date. Select Rock & Roll Hall of Fame donors and members receive exclusive Induction ticket opportunities. Donate or join by June 30, 2026, to be eligible. Visit here to learn more.

Induction Categories:

Performers : artists who have created music whose originality, impact and influence has changed the course of rock & roll

: artists who have created music whose originality, impact and influence has changed the course of rock & roll Early Influence Award : artists whose music and performance style have directly influenced, inspired, and evolved rock & roll and music impacting culture

: artists whose music and performance style have directly influenced, inspired, and evolved rock & roll and music impacting culture Musical Excellence Award : given to artists, musicians, songwriters and producers whose originality and influence have had a dramatic impact on music

: given to artists, musicians, songwriters and producers whose originality and influence have had a dramatic impact on music Ahmet Ertegun Award: non-performing industry professionals who have had a major influence on the creative development and growth of rock & roll and music that has impacted culture

Photo courtesy of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame