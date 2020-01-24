Pet Shop Boys Release Their New Album HOTSPOT

Pet Shop Boys today release their fourteenth studio album, 'Hotspot', via x2 Records / Kobalt - available on CD, vinyl, cassette and digital formats. The album is the third instalment in the series of PSB albums produced by Stuart Price, following 'Electric' in 2013 and 'Super' in 2016.

'Hotspot' was mostly written and recorded in Berlin and Los Angeles and produced and mixed by Stuart Price. It features 10 brand new Tennant/Lowe tracks including previous single Dreamland featuring Years & Years, released earlier this year, and Burning the heather'- which features Bernard Butler on guitar and new track, Monkey business.

Yesterday the duo also revealed the video for their latest single 'Monkey business', directed by Vaughan Arnell. Watch the video below!

Track-listing for 'Hotspot':

1. Will-o-the-wisp

2. You are the one

3. Happy people

4. Dreamland (featuring Years & Years)

5. Hoping for a miracle

6. I don't wanna

7. Monkey business

8. Only the dark

9. Burning the heather

10. Wedding in Berlin

The duo will also perform across the UK and Europe for their first-ever greatest hits tour - Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live - in May/June 2020. Beginning on Friday, May 1st at Berlin's Mercedes Benz Arena, the tour will see PSB perform at arenas across the continent and UK. Tickets available here.





