Patrick Droney Releases New Album 'Made You Look'

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Patrick Droney has released a new album titled MADE YOU LOOK, according to Warner Records.

MADE YOU LOOK features 12 tracks written and produced by Droney, alongside an eclectic cast of collaborators. Recorded between New York and Nashville, the album includes 'Math of Us,' a duet with 6-time GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerini. The official music video for 'Math of Us' marks Droney's directorial debut; it was shot in Sunset Park, Brooklyn and features friends, family, and local couples in different life phases, embodying the themes of perspective and time explored in the song and the album as a whole.

Droney also debuted the album's first single 'Back In My Body' with a performance on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW this week, giving fans a taste of what to expect on his first new album in three years.

Watch the television performance of 'Back In My Body' here.

Droney shared the following statement about the album:

'This season of life has taught me that one of the most important things we can do is pay attention to the life we're actually living. Meaning doesn't always arrive in the big moments. Most of the time, it builds quietly through ordinary days, in routines and details we know so well that we stop seeing them.

It's in the way we love each other, the things we don't say, and the people we can miss even when they're sitting right beside us.

Making this record while becoming a father gave me a way to create a ledger of this attention. It brought me back to the present and helped me see that so much of what I was seeking was staring right back at me. I just had to look.'

Droney is known for his cinematic and vulnerable songwriting, with MADE YOU LOOK elevating that artistry to the next level. The album is both an instruction and an admission at once — a record about paying attention in an era that forces constant distraction. In a culture built for speed, Droney slowed down, and the music reflects that shift both sonically and emotionally.

The album boasts an impressive list of collaborations, including a feature from Kelsea Ballerini ('Math of Us') and a co-write with Stephen Wilson, Jr. ('Cigarette Break'), plus key contributions from Konrad Snyder (Kacey Musgraves, Noah Kahan), mixing engineer Jonathan Low (Taylor Swift, Gracie Abrams), drummer Bryan Devendorf (The National), string arranger Davide Rossi (Coldplay, Alicia Keys, The Verve), and more.

Droney's third full-length project comes after three defining years away — a meaningful pause in a career that spans three acclaimed records (2018's self-titled EP, 2021's STATE OF THE HEART, and 2023's SUBTITLES FOR FEELINGS), appearances on late night TV (Seth Meyers, Colbert), and hundreds of millions of streams. In the interval between projects, his life changed in more ways than one — above all, he became a father and arrived somewhere no familiar room could prepare him for.

Droney also recently made his Opry Debut at the esteemed Nashville institution, performing his latest release 'Growing A Garden' and his fan favorite 'High Hope.' He has already played a sold-out three-city run through Nashville, Los Angeles, and Brooklyn this year. A fall tour will see him take on storied rooms including the Ryman Auditorium, Brooklyn Steel, and the Belasco Theatre. Tickets are on sale now here.

MADE YOU LOOK Tracklist

Manhattan Coming of a Certain Age Back In My Body The Fear of Missing You Math of Us (Ft. Kelsea Ballerini) Perfect If You Ask Me Cigarette Break Maybe This Time Around Growing a Garden For The Ending Life's A Party Made You Look

MADE YOU LOOK TOUR DATES

October 14 - Los Angeles CA | The Belasco

October 16 - Napa CA | Napa Music Hall

October 18 - Salt Lake City UT | Commonwealth Room

October 19 - Denver CO | Bluebird Theater

October 21 - Minneapolis MN | Varsity Theater

October 23 - Chicago IL | Park West

October 25 - Nashville TN | Ryman Auditorium

October 27 - Washington DC | 9:30 Club

October 29 - Brooklyn NY | Brooklyn Steel

October 30 - Philadelphia PA | Brooklyn Bowl

November 1 - Boston MA | Shubert Theatre

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