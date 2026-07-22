Paola Jara and Jessi Uribe to Join BILLBOARD LATIN MUSIC WEEK 2026

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Colombian artists Paola Jara and Jessi Uribe are set to participate in BILLBOARD LATIN MUSIC WEEK 2026, the annual industry conference hosted by Billboard.

The duo were confirmed among the first round of participants for the event, taking place October 19–22 at the Faena Forum Miami Beach, following the release and recognition of their first collaborative album, Despecho a 2 Voces.

Paola Jara and Jessi Uribe will participate in one of the event's exclusive conversations, with further details to be announced.

Their inclusion in the first round of talent brings Colombian regional music to one of the international industry's leading forums for conversation and connection. Over the course of four days, BILLBOARD LATIN MUSIC WEEK will bring together artists, executives, songwriters, producers and entertainment leaders to examine the current state of the Latin music market, introduce new projects and address the changes shaping its continued global growth.

Their participation follows an especially significant period for both artists with Despecho a 2 Voces, their first collaborative album, released on May 1, 2026. The 11-track project, which includes 'Infidelidad' as one of its central songs, features the artists performing stories of love, separation and heartbreak together from two different perspectives.

In July, Billboard included Despecho a 2 Voces in its selection of the best Latin music albums of 2026. The project also recently took the artists on a European tour with performances in Madrid, Alicante, Zaragoza, Lanzarote, Barcelona and Paris, including a concert before more than 8,000 people at La Cubierta de Leganés.

'It is very special for us to be part of a week that brings together artists and leaders from across the industry,' said Paola Jara and Jessi Uribe. 'The past few months have been incredibly important for us with Despecho a 2 Voces, performing together in different countries and bringing these songs to increasingly larger stages. Being able to share that journey at Billboard Latin Music Week is an honor for both of us.'

Throughout their individual careers, both artists have become leading figures in Colombian regional music and have received GRAMMY nominations for their respective albums, Paola Jara's Sin Rodeos and Jessi Uribe's De Lejitos. Their presence at BILLBOARD LATIN MUSIC WEEK comes at a time when they have combined their individual careers with a joint project that has expanded the visibility of their genre beyond Colombia.

The 2026 edition of BILLBOARD LATIN MUSIC WEEK will center on the theme of 'Global Consolidation' and will include artist conversations, industry panels, live performances, workshops, activations and networking opportunities. The first round of participants also includes Greeicy, Jay Wheeler, Kany García, Lola Índigo, RaiNao, Rawayana, Ryan Castro, Trueno and Zhamira, among other figures to be announced in the coming weeks.

The event will coincide with the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2026, taking place Thursday, October 22 in Miami and broadcast live on Telemundo and Peacock.

Tickets for BILLBOARD LATIN MUSIC WEEK 2026 are available at BillboardLatinMusicWeek.com.

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