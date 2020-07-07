PVRIS Move Release of New Album USE ME

PVRIS has announced that their new album 'Use Me' will now be released on August 28.

Frontwoman Lynn Gunn explains, "I do not want take up the space in promoting 'Use Me' at this moment in time, therefore will be pushing the album release back until August 28. Self-promotion can wait for now and I want to make room and hold space for the conversation and message of the Black Lives Matter movement to continue."

Gunn continued, "As a way for the PVRIS community to give back in the meantime, we are in the process of setting up a charity auction and other activating events for us to come together, use our collective power for good and to give back. More details to come soon. Hope you can understand and respect this decision."

