PROJECTmusic: VOLUME 2 Unleashes Exclusive Remixes & Music Reflecting The Project Fashion Trade Show At Magic

PROJECT is the premier contemporary fashion event exhibiting men's and women's contemporary, premium denim and designer collections in Las Vegas August 12-14. Leading up to the event, which is known to forecast all that is fashionable, comes PROJECTmusic: Volume 2 today (August 8 @ 9pm PST).

PROJECTmusic is the musical manifestation of the PROJECT show at MAGIC; a collection of music to soundtrack the day. With a brand and customer base spanning classic to contemporary, this playlist reflects the eclectic energy of PROJECT.

This playlist, curated by CURASi Media, features 24-tracks by many of today's most engaging acts in rap, pop, indie rock, and more including; Chance The Rapper, Phantogram, Foals, Tycho, Burna Boy and Two Door Cinema Club. Their songs, as well as remixes by production mavens such as Dreamers Delight for Fitz and The Tantrums, Krystal Klear for Mark Ronson & Lykke Li and Octavian, and i wish i was on the 405 for Kauf make PROJECTmusic a must-hear for music connoisseurs whose musical taste leans towards the unique.

As an added bonus, Apple Music is offering with PROJECTmusic a free three-month trial for new users and one-month complimentary for previous users. The playlist is also available on Spotify and will be distributed to all PROJECT attendees via e-mail and on-site activation. Click on the links here to listen:

APPLE MUSIC

SPOTIFY

The complete playlisting for PROJECTmusic: Volume 2 is:

"Rocket Fuel (feat. De La Soul)" - DJ Shadow

"Mixer" - Amber Mark

"123456 (Dreamers Delight Remix)" - Fitz and The Tantrums

"C.U.D.I. (Can You Dig It)" - Cosmo's Midnight

"Put It Down (feat. Anderson .Paak & KRNE)" - TOKiMONSTA

"Do You Remember (feat. Death Cab for Cutie)" - Chance The Rapper

"Time" - Free Nationals, Mac Miller & Kali Uchis

"UNSTATUS QUO" - Duckwrth

"Give No F***s" - DRAMA

"Feel It" (feat. Theophilus London) [Krystal Klear Remix]" - Octavian

"sex money feelings die (REMIX) [feat. Lil Baby & SNOWZA]" - Lykke Li

"Gum Body (feat. Jorja Smith)" - Burna Boy

"Go with U" - BAYNK

"Stay With Me" - Hatchie

"Talk" - Two Door Cinema Club

"Into Happiness" - Phantogram

"Late Night Feelings (feat. Lykke Li) [Krystal Klear Remix]" - Mark Ronson & Lykke Li

"In Degrees (Purple Disco Machine Remix)" - Foals

"Bruise" - Yumi Zouma

"Can't Stop Your Lovin'" - Poolside & Panama

"Sunny" - Biig Piig

"Applauded (i wish i was on the 405 Remix)" - Kauf

"Japan" (feat. Saint Sinner) - Tycho

"Connection (feat. Young & Sick)" - Telepopmusik

CURASi Media curates the compilations for UBM, producers of the U.S.' largest fashion trade shows (MAGIC and COTERIE), to showcase artists they feel the fashion industry should hear. Additionally, CURASi Media curates and programs the music for the MAGIC and COTERIE shows.





