PRISM QUARTET's GENERATE MUSIC to Explore Black-Jewish Musical Ties

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PRISM QUARTET is preparing to release GENERATE MUSIC, an album described as its most personal project to date, exploring musical and cultural ties between Jewish and Black Americans. The album is set for release on XAS Records, with the single Requiem for AJ available now and a concert film to livestream ahead of the full release.

PRISM Quartet — Timothy McAllister, Zachary Shemon, Matthew Levy, and Taimur Sullivan — announced its most thought-provoking and personal album to date: GENERATE MUSIC, a new body of work that explores the ties between Jewish and Black Americans.

The album's release date is August 14, 2026 on XAS Records (Catalogue Number XAS 127). The single 'Requiem for AJ' dropped today, and the GENERATE MUSIC concert film will livestream August 7.

Featuring commissioned works by:

Yotam Haber

David Krakauer

Matthew Levy

Myra Melford

Diane Monroe

Ursula Rucker

Tyshawn Sorey

Susan Watts

Fred Wesley

Performed by a supergroup created just for this project:

The album brings together commissioned works from YOTAM HABER, DAVID KRAKAUER, MATTHEW LEVY, Myra Melford, Diane Monroe, URSULA RUCKER, TYSHAWN SOREY, SUSAN WATTS, and FRED WESLEY, performed by PRISM QUARTET alongside a supergroup assembled for the project, including David Gilmore, REUBEN ROGERS, and additional collaborators drawn from jazz, klezmer, and gospel traditions.

Photo Credit: Willa Rohrer



Photo Credit: Willa Rohrer

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