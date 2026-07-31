PLANETTE AUTOMATIC to Release Debut LP BLUE FASCINATION

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PLANETTE AUTOMATIC, a Philadelphia-based art rock band, is preparing to release its debut album BLUE FASCINATION, a concept record built around the death of a fictional blue planet. The project serves as a side venture for Adam Shumski and Dan Ryan, drummer and guitarist of the New York post-punk band BODEGA, and also includes lead singer and songwriter The Poet KR along with bassist Sam Nobles of Mean Lady.

Planette Automatic will be touring this summer in support of their debut album BLUE FASCINATION via Bad Catt Records, mixed by Nick Krill (The War on Drugs) and produced by the band themselves.

BLUE FASCINATION is a concept album about the death of a fictional blue planet. It's an art rock, futuristic fantasy dealing with themes of climate change, capitalism, and environmental death, blending pop sensibility with raw, poetic rock and roll. The album was recorded at Headroom Studios in Philadelphia with engineer Justin Nazario, produced by the band themselves, mixed by Nick Krill (War on Drugs, Spinto Band, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah) and mastered by Alex DeTurk.

BLUE FASCINATION was mixed by Nick Krill of The War on Drugs and produced by the band, with PLANETTE AUTOMATIC set to tour this summer in support of the release via Bad Catt Records.

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