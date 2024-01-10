Omnivore Recordings Announces Previously Unissued Performance From Iconic Folk-Rock Band Steeleye Span

On February 16, Omnivore Recordings will release Live At The Bottom Line, 1974, a previously unissued performance from the iconic British folk-rock band Steeleye Span, recorded live at New York's legendary Bottom Line while on the band's Now We Are Six tour.

Fairport Convention co-founder and bassist Ashley Hutchings and legendary singer Sandy Denny parted ways with the group after their classic Liege And Leaf album. Hutchings recruited Tim Hart and Maddy Prior (an established folk duo) and Terry and Gay Woods, naming their new band after a character in the traditional song “Horkstow Grange.” While their line-up fluctuated (Terry Woods would leave and later become the bassist in the classic Pogues line-up a decade later), the band solidified and continues to this day.

Staying true to their folk roots, the band found themselves not only supporting Jethro Tull on tour, but signing to Chrysalis Records. Their breakthrough sixth album released in 1974, Now We Are Six, referring to both number of album releases and band members, (with a cameo from David Bowie on saxophone!) That release included the track “Thomas The Rhymer,” which has become a Steeleye concert staple.

On their fourth tour of the US, Steeleye Span played New York's fabled Bottom Line in July of 1974, showcasing not only material from their new and previous albums, but adding the classic jig and reel medleys the band had become known for in performance. The 74-minute set includes their #14 UK hit “Gaudete,” the classic “John Barleycorn,” and much more. Many of the US tour dates were headlining shows, they garnered good press and some were broadcast on local FM radio, including the Bottom Line show which was carried on WNYU-FM.

Live At The Bottom Line, 1974 documents what may have been Steeleye Span's longest and most successful tour of the US, and we're lucky that on this New York City night, the tapes were rolling to capture this fantastic ever-evolving live band. Slàinte mhath!