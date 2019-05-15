Olivia O'Brien Teams Up With Seeb For Summer Anthem FADE OUT

After kickstarting 2019 with the release of "Free To Go" and receiving widespread coverage following the colossal single "Grip" ft. Bastille, duo Seeb return with their newest single "Fade Out" which touches on the inevitable side effects of modern dating and relationships. Accompanied by LA based pop starlet Olivia O'Brien to add her anthemic touch to the track, Seeb use their tried-and-tested sun-kissed formula to produce an instant summer classic. The duo's creative mindsets have proven to know no bounds as their constant pursuit to create music that is energizing and stimulating ensures invigorating creations each time, and "Fade Out" is no exception.

At 19-years-old, Olivia, who recently released her buzzing debut album Was It Even Real?, has already proven herself as a pop disruptor racking up more than 1.5 billion global streams by 2019 with hit songs like "hate u love u," which is now certified triple platinum. Previously teaming up with the likes of G-Eazy and gnash has left Olivia with a handful of big collaborations under her belt, with Seeb now joining the list. On the collaboration Olivia explains; "I'm so happy to be featured on this track with Seeb. Working with them was really fun and I hope everyone likes it! It's super dancey and I think it will be a great vibe for summer"

"The song is written by us, Space Primates and Olivia together with Asia Whitacre and Jim Lavigne who both are extremely talented songwriters that we hope to work more with in the future. We've actually been working on this song for a long time now, and it feels good to finally let our fans hear it!" exclaims Seeb. With their own music, their own vision and living on their own terms, they're taking things far beyond what they or anyone else ever thought possible. Now it's time for the world to catch up with Seeb.

About SEEB:

Starting with Seeb's truly game changing remix of Mike Posner's 'I Took A Pill In Ibiza' which was the second most played song globally in 2016 and has over 3 Billion Streams, through to their work with the likes of Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Tove Lo and OneRepublic, chances are that you've heard the music of Seeb or at least their influence -even if you may not already be aware of who they are.

Simen Eriksrud and musical partner Espen Berg formed Seeb through their love of defying genre and chasing the most fresh and original sounds. They scored a Hype Machine No.1 with their remix of Kiesza's 'Cut Me Loose' and before long, Chris Martin invited them to remix Coldplay's 'Hymn For The Weekend.' The duo have also gone on to remix Taylor Swift's 'Delicate', collaborated with OneRepublic on 'Rich Love', and their adventurous and runaway original tracks with the likes of Skylar Grey and Dagny had them amassing over 5 billion streams in just over two years.

19-year-old critically acclaimed Los Angeles based singer and songwriter presents WAS IT EVEN REAL?, her debut album via Island Records. The purple-haired songstress put up legit numbers, racking up more than a billion streams by 2019. She arrived as the rare talent who can share a song with everyone from gnash to G-Eazy and Drew Love of THEY. and gnash. Now, Olivia takes everything back by way of her first album, WAS IT EVEN REAL? "Obsessed with guitar," she nods to influences as diverse as Tame Impala, Kid Cudi, Amy Winehouse, and Fleetwood Mac.





