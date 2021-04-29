OUTSIDE LANDS Single Day Tickets On Sale Today

Another Planet Entertainment and Superfly have announced that single day tickets are available for Outside Lands 2021.

The stacked festival bill features The Strokes and Tyler, The Creator on Friday night, Lizzo and Vampire Weekend on Saturday with Tame Impala and J Balvin closing out the festival on Sunday night.

Festival-goers will be able to purchase Single Day GA ($165.00), Single Day VIP ($375.00) and Single Day Golden Gate Club tickets starting today at 10am PT exclusively at www.sfoutsidelands.com.

The full breakdown of artists is below.



FRIDAY, OCTOBER 29 The Strokes Tyler, the Creator Glass Animals Kaytranada Khruangbin EARTHGANG Sharon Van Etten SG Lewis Flo Milli JPEGMAFIA DRAMA 070 Shake Trevor Daniel Moses Sumney The HU Yung Bae The Soul Rebels Crooked Colours Buscabulla Q Sofía Valdés Bartees Strange Amy Allen Noga Erez Madeline Kenney Shilan



SATURDAY, OCTOBER 30 Lizzo Vampire Weekend ZHU Young Thug Lord Huron Melanie Martinez 24kGoldn Angel Olsen Marc Rebillet A R I Z O N A Rico Nasty Dr. Dog Shiba San Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness The Midnight Dijon Bakar Hinds Julia Jacklin Remi Wolf Rexx Life Raj JESSIA Brijean ODIE Post Animal Nap Eyes

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 31 Tame Impala J Balvin Rüfüs Du Sol Kehlani Nelly Brittany Howard Burna Boy TroyBoi SOFI TUKKER Boy Pablo mxmtoon Caroline Polachek Yves Tumor and Its Band Scarypoolparty J.Phlip Marc E. Bassy Goth Babe Cam Neil Frances Cannons Resistance Revival Chorus Claud Evann McIntosh Neal Francis



The safety of the festival remains a top priority and Outside Lands producers are working closely with local and state officials to determine this year's safety and security measures. For the latest on the festival safety protocols and security measures, please visit the Health & Safety page. Additional information regarding ticketing and general festival questions can be found under FAQs on the festival website.

As always, Outside Lands will also be featuring the best in culinary with Taste of the Bay Area in addition to Wine Lands, Beer Lands, GastroMagic and Cocktail Magic. Other cultural programming includes Outsider Art and the return of Grass Lands, the first curated cannabis experience at a major American music festival. The spectacular backdrop of Golden Gate Park rounds out the overall experience making Outside Lands a festival like none other.