OUTER WORLD, Ex-DAHLIA SEED Band, to Release New Album Via K Records

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OUTER WORLD, a band featuring a former member of DAHLIA SEED, has announced a new album set for release via K Records. The project draws comparisons to B-52s and garage rock, according to the announcement.

Outer World Announce New Album

The album, HOME, is out September 18th via Courtesy Desk/K Records.

Home is not a fixed place. It is an evolving definition. It begins in the safety of a womb and then moves into the certainty of a parent's arms. In childhood, it expands to classrooms and friendships. In early adulthood, we discover independence and, for the first time, begin to create spaces that answer only to ourselves.

Over time, home shifts again. The idea of a 'forever home' becomes less about permanence and more about refuge. It is where masks fall away, and we settle into who we truly are. Our spaces begin to mirror our values; in the objects we keep, the traditions we practice, and the care we invest. Home is both private and communal: the place where identity forms and connection radiates outward. Across a lifetime, we build more than shelter. We build an environment that reflects who we have been, and who we are still becoming.

We move through becoming, shaped by people, places, and art, until the circle closes. In its completion, we return—home not as a place, but as a state—resting within the vast quiet of the universe. These songs contemplate the many homes we pass through in a lifetime, each a brief gravity where peace is found.

HOME is also a reminder that even the most difficult personal histories can be reshaped into something meaningful and new. Traditions inherited and families chosen form the foundation of this record, where the idea of band-as-family becomes a living structure and new legacies take root. Each album is a home built from the singular chemistry between Kenneth Close (Positive No) and Tracy Wilson (Dahlia Seed, Ringfinger, Positive No), a technicolor love language that layers synthesized sound and samples alongside drums, guitar, bass, keyboards, and voice, blurring the line between modern technology, a shared history, and unified emotional truth. HOME is an act of discovery, chosen family, and of what can emerge when artists set out to create something for themselves that they have not heard before.

Two years after the release of Who Does the Music Love?, the project has grown from a duo into a six-member band. What began as a HOME studio experiment blending electronic and organic elements now swells into new cinematic heights, powered by a collective energy. HOME plays like the soundtrack to an imaginary spy film: high drama and tension ending with tangled bedsheets. HOME is where a wide range of musical languages coexist on the same mental shelf. There are no walls between genres here, conversations take place between: outernational grooves, Italian western soundtrack composers, Hazlewood's twang guitars, '60s spectropop beat girls, Lagos highlife, contemporary classical choral arrangements, Icelandic avantgarde, Bond villains, arty-facts from the first punk era, Eastern philosophy, and Athens GA art school in the '80s - it's all in there, woven into a singular voice. Like a lived-in home, the music reflects years of accumulation by passionate record collectors, exotic influences comingled, and arranged into something nostalgic yet modern.

Outer World invites listeners inside, welcome to their HOME.

Photo credit: Joey Wharton

Outer World on Tour

9/18/26 - Richmond, VA - Fuzzy Cactus

9/19/26 - Durham, NC - Shadowbox Studio

9/20/26 - Charlotte, NC - Snug Harbor

9/22/26 - Athens, GA - Flicker Theatre



Photo Credit: Joey Wharton

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