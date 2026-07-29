ORIJINAL (EN BIVO) to Mark 25 Years of Sarah Aroeste's Ladino Music

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Sarah Aroeste has spent 25 years composing original music in Ladino, the historic language of Sephardic Jews descended from those expelled from Spain in 1492 and now considered endangered, with few native speakers remaining worldwide. Her new release, ORIJINAL (EN BIVO), gathers 11 tracks drawn from across her career, reworked and recorded live in a studio performance.

Where much of the surviving Ladino repertoire is folkloric or liturgical, Aroeste has built a career on a different premise: that Ladino can still generate brand-new art, written and performed by a living voice.

Sarah's Oct 23 release ORIJINAL (EN BIVO) is therefore both a milestone and a mission statement. Over the 11 tracks of the album, Aroeste revisits fan favorites from her 25 year career, writing new versions that were recorded live in a studio performance for this special release.

Where much of the surviving Ladino repertoire is folkloric or liturgical, Aroeste has built her body of work around writing new music in the language, treating it as a living form of expression rather than only a historical one.

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