New Signing The Field Tapes Shares 'last may'

Nettwerk Records is excited to announce the signing of NY-based producer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Kyle McEvoy, who records music under the moniker The Field Tapes. The Field Tapes joins Nettwerk's expanding roster of instrumental artists that includes The Album Leaf, Nathan Kawanishi, Fletcher Reed, Alaskan Tapes, MÒZÂMBÎQÚE, and others.

The Field Tapes has spent the better part of the last year recording new music with friend and longtime collaborator Ezzy, the artist name for producer and multi-instrumentalist Zach Ezzy. The first track to come from the latest session is "late may," a 2-minute lo-fi/chillhop arrangement inspired by the end of Spring when it's finally beginning to turn to Summer. "It's when late evening thunderstorms turned into beautiful pink sunsets, a time for change & to adjust, realign your goals and get ready to refocus and make the most of the warmer New England months," says The Field Tapes. Adding, "This song features a vintage melodic Fender Rhodes lines, hard-hitting drums by Ezzy and melodic synth hooks throughout."

Deeply entrenched in the lo-fi scene, McEvoy has spent years doing A&R and label management for YouTube channel and record label Chillhop Music, helping to establish artists like Aviino, Ezzy, and G. Mills. In addition, he built a catalog of 200+ songs featuring artists like The Album Leaf, Shigeto, Bad Snacks, tender Spring, Yutaka Hiraska, Park Bird & more. Based in Woodstock, NY, McEvoy puts together weeklong songwriting camps called "The Sonder Hop," bringing together 30 of the biggest lo-fi artists from around the world. From these sessions, McEvoy has collaborated and released music with Idealism, Brock Berrigan, Philanthrope & pop artists like SYML, Wilderado, Peter Cottondale, Michael Christmas & more.

"Over the years, I've worked with thousands of artists; there's so much passion about the music we make. It's not just about beats. It's about building a community of artists through events/festivals, songwriting camps, and musical collaborations. It feels good to be a part of that. It's been humbling, to say the least," says McEvoy.

Photo Credit: Moriah Wolfe