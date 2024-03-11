New Riders Of The Purple Sage To Release New Live Album 'Hempsteader'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Omnivore Recordings and New Riders Of The Purple Sage have announced a new live album, Hempsteader: Live At The Calderone Concert Hall, Hempstead, New York, June 25, 1976, aptly being released on April 19.

New Riders Of The Purple Sage emerged out of the San Francisco music scene in 1969 – their original lineup featuring several Grateful Dead members – and soon became one of the hottest live acts to catch. They released their debut in 1971 (peaking at #39 on the Top 200) and 1973's The Adventures Of Panama Red reached RIAA Gold status.

Hempsteader: Live At The Calderone Concert Hall, Hempstead, New York, June 25, 1976 captures the band live and on fire on the heels of their MCA New Riders release. Several of John “Marmaduke” Dawson's original fan favorites like “Henry,” “Portland Woman” and “Glendale Train” are given prime treatment, especially this version of “Portland Woman” which finds the band stretching out with guitarist David Nelson and pedal steel guitarist Buddy Cage taking the song to new places and heights. The band also delves into covers by the likes of Delbert McClinton, Hazel Dickens, Jack Tempchin, Loudon Wainwright III, Chuck Berry and tremendous takes on the Otis Redding classic “Hard To Handle” (which Grateful Dead fans will recall from their earlier days) and the The Rolling Stones' “Dead Flowers.”

As with Thanksgiving In New York City, Field Trip, and Lyceum '72, this release is helmed and Produced for release by Rob Bleetstein – Host and Producer on SiriusXM's Grateful Dead and Pearl Jam channels, and NRPS archivist. Bleetstein also provided photos and liner notes.

Available on CD and high-resolution digital (where available), Hempsteader: Live At The Calderone Concert Hall, Hempstead, New York, June 25, 1976 is a chance to relive that time and place, or just feel like you were there.

Watch the trailer: