Nancy Atlas And Her Band Returns To Bay Street Theater October 7

They will perform a lovely, warm intimate, Fall set of original music.

By: Sep. 08, 2023

Nancy Atlas And Her Band Returns To Bay Street Theater October 7

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the ever-popular, local treasure Nancy Atlas and her band will return to Bay Street Theater for a rockin' performance on Saturday, October 7, at 8 p.m. 

They will perform a lovely, warm intimate, Fall set of original music. The band consists of Johnny Blood on Lead Guitar, Brett King on Bass, Denny McDermott on Drums, Joe Delia on Keys, Greg McMullen on pedal steel, and Nancy Atlas on rhythm guitar and lead vocals. Dancing is encouraged!

In their 25 years together, Nancy and her band have had the good fortune to play with a very long cast of stellar famous folks who have in turn invited them to open for them... this list includes Jimmy Buffett, Crosby, Stills and Nash, Lucinda Williams, Paul Simon, Elvis Costello and on and on and on! Needless to say, they have some serious street cred. Their passionate live shows and legit songwriting have garnered them a very real, committed following that in turn has shattered house records at the top East End Venues: The Stephen Talkhouse, The Surf Lodge, and Baystreet Theater to name a few.

Tickets start at $35 and are available through the Box Office by calling 631 725 9500, open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., or 24/7 at BayStreet.org.




