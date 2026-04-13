Naïka Extends International Tour with New Europe and Festival Dates
New additions include appearances at the Montreal Jazz Festival, Summer Series at Somerset House, and more.
Fresh off the release of her debut album ECLESIA and a completely sold-out international run, global pop fusion artist Naïka has shared an expanded slate of headline dates and major festival appearances across Europe, North America, and beyond this summer.
Originally selling out across Europe and North America, this next leg of the ECLESIA tour features new headline shows and high-profile festival appearances, including the Montreal Jazz Festival, Summer Series at Somerset House, and more. Find available tickets HERE.
The newly added run arrives after ECLESIA surpassed 41 million streams in just over a month and debuted in the Top 10 on Spotify’s UK charts. The project track “ONE TRACK MIND” has amassed over 17 million streams and nearly 6 million views.
On ECLESIA, Naïka sings in English, French, and Haitian Creole. She blends pop, R&B, and soul with international influences, including traditional Haitian konpa rhythms. The album follows previous releases like “1+1,” “6:45,” and “Layers,” as well as her breakout hit “Sauce,” which has amassed over 165 million streams and was featured in a global Apple campaign.
Newly Added Tour Dates + Festival Appearances:
June 13, 2026 - Best Kept Secret Festival
Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands
June 17, 2026 - Fabrique
Milan, Italy
June 19, 2026 - Razzmatazz
Barcelona, Spain
June 21, 2026 - Noches Del Botanico
Madrid, Spain
June 23, 2026 - LAV
Lisboa, Portugal
June 26, 2026 - Solidays
Paris, France
June 29, 2026 - Montreal Jazz Festival
Montreal, Canada
July 2, 2026 - Roskilde Festival
Roskilde, Denmark
July 5, 2026 - Jazzablanca
Casablanca, Morocco
July 7, 2026 - Montreux Jazz Festival
Montreux, Switzerland
July 12, 2026 - Technopolis
Athens, Greece
July 16, 2026 - Summer Series at Somerset House
London, United Kingdom
August 7, 2026 - Haldern Pop Festival
Rees, Germany
PHOTO CREDIT: Elizabeth B Marsh
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