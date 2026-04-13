Naïka Extends International Tour with New Europe and Festival Dates

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Fresh off the release of her debut album ECLESIA and a completely sold-out international run, global pop fusion artist Naïka has shared an expanded slate of headline dates and major festival appearances across Europe, North America, and beyond this summer.

Originally selling out across Europe and North America, this next leg of the ECLESIA tour features new headline shows and high-profile festival appearances, including the Montreal Jazz Festival, Summer Series at Somerset House, and more. Find available tickets HERE.

The newly added run arrives after ECLESIA surpassed 41 million streams in just over a month and debuted in the Top 10 on Spotify’s UK charts. The project track “ONE TRACK MIND” has amassed over 17 million streams and nearly 6 million views.

On ECLESIA, Naïka sings in English, French, and Haitian Creole. She blends pop, R&B, and soul with international influences, including traditional Haitian konpa rhythms. The album follows previous releases like “1+1,” “6:45,” and “Layers,” as well as her breakout hit “Sauce,” which has amassed over 165 million streams and was featured in a global Apple campaign.

Newly Added Tour Dates + Festival Appearances:

June 13, 2026 - Best Kept Secret Festival

Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands

June 17, 2026 - Fabrique

Milan, Italy

June 19, 2026 - Razzmatazz

Barcelona, Spain

June 21, 2026 - Noches Del Botanico

Madrid, Spain

June 23, 2026 - LAV

Lisboa, Portugal

June 26, 2026 - Solidays

Paris, France

June 29, 2026 - Montreal Jazz Festival

Montreal, Canada

July 2, 2026 - Roskilde Festival

Roskilde, Denmark

July 5, 2026 - Jazzablanca

Casablanca, Morocco

July 7, 2026 - Montreux Jazz Festival

Montreux, Switzerland

July 12, 2026 - Technopolis

Athens, Greece

July 16, 2026 - Summer Series at Somerset House

London, United Kingdom

August 7, 2026 - Haldern Pop Festival

Rees, Germany

PHOTO CREDIT: Elizabeth B Marsh