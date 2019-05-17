NIKI Shares 'wanna take this downtown' EP

Like many Gen Z kids who grew up on the internet, Jakarta-born, LA-based NIKI's influences are wide-ranging and genre-busting. Her R&B-oriented Zephyr EP (2018) was just the icing on the cake of what was a huge 2018 for the Indonesian R&B singer, who shot into global consciousness after joining the stereotype-smashing 88rising collective and racking up 113 millions streaming plays across all DSPs. Today, NIKI shares her latest EP wanna take this downtown? Sumptuously produced, with cutting turns-of-phrase salting her rich, sweet vocal delivery, the four-track effort precedes a forthcoming full-length from NIKI, who recently moved to Los Angeles to be closer to her 88rising family.

wanna take this downtown? provides a reprieve from a brooding period in NIKI's life following the tragic sickness and death of her mother from cancer. After recording the collection of introspective songs that will be on her full-length later this year, Moonchild, NIKI yearned for solace in the effervescent but powerful R&B that had become her signature. "This EP came out of nowhere. It was born out of this dark time in my life but it kind of flipped around and saved me, honestly," she says. "I know that sounds dramatic but it really did."

At only 20-years old, Indonesian R&B artist NIKI has already achieved global recognition as "the internet's favorite R&B princess" (Noisey). Since the release of her breakout EP Zephyr last spring, NIKI has earned critical acclaim from the likes of Highsnobiety, Pitchfork, Nylon, and Clash, among many others. Amassing over 113 million streams to date, NIKI has slammed the door on the conventions of teen pop stardom-writing, recording, and producing her music on her own. Her remarkable versatility and genre-bending artistry has galvanized fans across the globe. NIKI went on tour this past summer supporting pop superstar Halsey on her Asia tour, followed by the 88rising Head in the Clouds Festival and North America Tour this past fall. NIKI closed out the year as one of Complex's Best New Artists of 2018. Her 2nd EP wanna take this downtown? is out now everywhere.





