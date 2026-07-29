NEXT OF KIN Release DIMESTORE JESUS Ahead of Lollapalooza Set

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Texas alt-country trio NEXT OF KIN has released a new single, DIMESTORE JESUS, described as a country bop built around three-part harmonies and a narrative about savior complexes and toxic relationship cycles. The band is set to perform at Lollapalooza this weekend and will also support THE ARMY, THE NAVY at an official Lollapalooza aftershow at Garcia's in Chicago.

Set to take the stage at Lollapalooza this Saturday, August 1, Next of Kin will also support The Army, The Navy this Thursday, July 30 for their Official Lollapalooza Aftershow at Garcia's Chicago.

The band on their new single: ''Dimestore Jesus' is a song about savior complexes, toxic relationship cycles, and confronting hard truths in the rubble of a relationship's bitter end. It's inspired by all of the losers we've dated and our collective habit of treating them like fixer-uppers. We found humor in depicting this awful, audacious character in the song as a literal identity thief - they broke our heart, drained us dry, and wasted our time only to be better for someone else. But as the song continues, we begin to recognize where we are ultimately to blame for our own suffering.'

They continue, 'While writing 'Dimestore Jesus' we were able to confront the hard truth that we can sometimes be the designers of our own chaos and heartbreak, which is a result of our own self-abandonment. Sometimes the only thing standing between you and the happiest version of yourself is just you and the cycles you have yet to break.'

Next of Kin is Madison Baker, Lili Hickman and Caelin Tralongo, three Austin-based musicians who pursued independent solo careers before joining efforts in 2024. The trio gained a fervent local following before ever releasing music, but things really took off with their debut singles 'Jekyll & Hyde' and 'Mean Streak.' KUTX named them Artist of the Month and declared 'They truly have the same magic that brought together the Highwomen and Dolly, Linda, and Emmylou.' Soon they were headlining Kerrville Folk Festival, opening for Fancy Hagood in Nashville, and taking the stage at ACL Fest and SXSW.

Named Best New Act by The Austin Chronicle, Next of Kin released their debut EP Homemaker last year to critical acclaim extending outside of their home state. Holler named them one of '20 New Artists for 2026,' praising their 'ethereal harmonies and textured heartbreak songs,' and Ones To Watch noted 'their knack for tension, release, and crowd-pleasing hooks.' With upcoming performances across Texas and at this year's AmericanaFest, Next of Kin has cemented their place as one of the most exciting new voices in Americana.

Next of Kin 2026 Tour Dates

August 1 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

August 21 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live

August 27 – Houston, TX @ McGonigel's Mucky Duck

August 28 – Dallas, TX @ Poor David's Pub

September 17 – Nashville, TN @ AmericanaFest

L to R: Lili Hickman, Madison Baker, Caelin

Photographer Credit: Ismael Quintanilla

NEXT OF KIN is composed of Madison Baker, Lili Hickman and Caelin Tralongo, three Austin-based musicians who joined forces in 2024 after pursuing solo careers. The trio, previously named Best New Act by The Austin Chronicle, released the EP Homemaker and is scheduled to perform at AmericanaFest later this year.

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