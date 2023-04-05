Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Mya Byrne Shares New Single 'I'm Gonna Stop'

Her new album Rhinestone Tomboy releases April 28.

Apr. 05, 2023  

Mya Byrne shares "I'm Gonna Stop," the latest single from her new album Rhinestone Tomboy, which releases April 28 via Kill Rock Stars Nashville. The track was featured this morning at Under The Radar, who called it "a sunlit and melodic country tune, carried effortlessly by Byrne's silken vocals and winding guitar lines."

"Sometimes, I'm lucky enough to catch fire - I'll be in the middle of a rehearsal or even a live solo performance, and get a feeling in my gut, like when you know it's time to say 'I love you' to someone you haven't said it to yet - and I'll improvise a complete song into my recorder. And that's what happened here, in a full-rock session," Byrne says.

"I had a ton on my mind that day, specifically how much I still felt connected to a former partner from years before, and how so many of my other relationships had, in some way, replayed that. I liked the idea of taking a break from being in love with people, acknowledging how a first kiss can drive an entire new relationship, and how, at least for that time frame, it might be a good idea to just go back to how I was as a child, before certain kinds of relationships were present in my life, before I so often was driven by the excitement of those new relationships, to get some perspective."

Rhinestone Tomboy finds Mya Byrne at the forefront of a movement propelled by a much needed burst of fresh air. A queer trans woman playing Americana steeped with potent branches of blues, rock, glam and country music, she is every bit the voice of the outsider that built the foundation of the genre. Her album's sunny debut single "Autumn Sun" and mellow alt-country follow-up "Lend You A Hand" have garnered early praise from Rolling Stone, BrooklynVegan, The Advocate, PRIDE and more.

Byrne made history earlier this year when her "It Don't Fade" music video was added to rotation on CMT Music, marking the first nationally broadcast kiss between two trans lesbians. Her most recent single "Come On" was also praised by NPR Music, who said "You could call 'Come On' the 'I Will Survive' of early 2023."

Last month, Mya Byrne teamed up with Paisley Fields to drop a surprise protest anthem called "Burn This Statehouse Down" in response to the current slate of anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation happening across the country. Featured earlier this week on Democracy Now, the song opens by directly addressing Tennessee Governor Bill Lee before illustrating the hypocrisy of the GOP's attacks on the queer community.

Byrne released the song just hours after she took the stage at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena for the Love Rising benefit concert, prompting NPR Music to declare she is "emerging as the warrior this crisis requires."

