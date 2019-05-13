Mothers Takeover Judah & The Lion's New Video DON'T MESS WITH MY MAMA

May. 13, 2019  

Genre-blurring, Nashville trio Judah & The Lion bring their Mums centre stage in the video for their track 'Don't Mess With My Mama', which is taken from their exciting new album Pep Talks,out in the UK July 5th via Cletus The Van Records/Caroline.

The band marry together a unique mix of musical styles from banjo and mandolin led alternative folk to rock, pop, country, hip hop and electronics and 'Don't Mess With My Mama' is no exception. It's a snarling, trap-addled, bass-dropping, dancefloor banger, inspired by an actual fistfight between Judah and his dad over the latter's affairs in the middle of all the Akers family strife.

The personal theme that shapes the track and the full 17-track album Pep Talks is a reflection of Judah's story, where during the time the band were sharing stages with heroes, touring the world and hitting new chart highs following their breakthrough album Folk Hop N' Roll, behind the scenes his family was falling apart in a hail of alcoholism and affairs, death and divorce.

Pep Talks is an honest, sonically exciting follow-up set to see them continue their global voyage. Don't miss Judah & The Lion in the UK this July as part of their World Tour and at Latitude Festival.

Watch the video here:

Pep Talks UK/EU Tour Dates July

16th- King Tut's, Glasgow, UK
17th- Workman's Club, Dublin, IE
19th- Oslo, London, UK
20th- Latitude Festival, UK
21st- Lollapalooza, Paris, FR
24th- Paradiso (Upstairs), Amsterdam, NL
25th- Knust, Hamburg, DE
26th- Lido, Berlin, DE
27th- Hwitans Tradgarg, Falkenberg, SE
28th- Fafangan, Stockholm, SE



