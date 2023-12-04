Misha Penton Releases 'Earthshine,' A Haunting Tribute To The Winter Solstice

Misha Penton, the multi-talented singer, composer, director, writer, and filmmaker, is set to captivate audiences once again with her release, "Earthshine," which dropped today, December 4th, 2023. The release coincides with the winter solstice, the longest night of the year, setting the stage for a truly introspective and evocative musical experience.

"Earthshine" draws inspiration from the enigmatic and contemplative qualities of the winter solstice, offering a unique perspective on this dark and quiet time of year. The video was made with the assistance of AI to create a broad layering effect on live clips that gives the video it's timeless, ethereal quality.

Misha Penton beautifully encapsulates the essence of the season in her own words:

"This dark and introspective time is a pause before the lengthening days bring us toward summer. I love the idea of going inward and engaging with stillness before the beginning of a new cycle. Earthshine is the dim glow on the darkened part of a crescent moon - the reflected sunlight from Earth shining on the night side of the moon. My music video and song conjures the subtle illuminating energies of beautiful things unseen or unnoticed."

Misha Penton's musical creations blend art songs and chamber electronica, crafting poetic dreamworlds that resonate deeply with her fans. Her diverse projects manifest in various forms, from live performances and audio projects to video works, site-specific installations, visual art pieces, lyrics, and writings. Based in Houston, Texas, Misha finds inspiration in the unique juxtaposition of the city's urban landscapes and natural beauty.

As part of her upcoming projects, Misha is set to release two new singles, "Wings" and "North Wind" in the New Year. To celebrate the release of "Earthshine," Misha will host a music video release party on Saturday, December 9, 2023, from 2-4pm with bubbles & lite bites and a meet & greet, followed by viewing from 12-5pm at the Silver Street Studios East Gallery at Sawyer Yards, located at 2000 Edwards Street, Houston, TX 77007.

The event will be an immersive experience, featuring live performances with dancers from Houston's 6 Degrees, a visually enchanting environment with twinkly lights and video installations, handmade watercolor lyric folios, a selfie/photo area with the video as a backdrop, and an art supply table allowing attendees to engage creatively with QR-coded art supplies.

For more information about the event and to stay updated on Misha Penton's projects, please visit her website at https://mishapenton.com/earthshine-release-party.

Misha Penton continues to push the boundaries of artistic expression, and "Earthshine" promises to be another masterpiece that invites audiences to delve into the hidden beauty of the world around us.

For fans of: Björk, Imogen Heap, Sigur Rós

