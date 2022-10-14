Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mike & The Nerve Share Folk-Punk Love Letter In New Single 'Christmas In October'

The band plays an infectious brand of heartland punk comprised of sing-along choruses, introspective lyrics and driving rhythms.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 14, 2022  

Mike & The Nerve Share Folk-Punk Love Letter In New Single 'Christmas In October'

Gainesville folk-punk quartet Mike & The Nerve released their new single and music video for "Christmas In October." With simple, sweeping piano melodies interlaced with lead vocalist Mike Llerena's crisp, endearing choruses, this track shows utter appreciation for the community music builds. As Floridians, this emo-tinged band is devoted to the sights and sounds of their local punk celebration The Fest. In fact, so much so that they wanted to send a special message to the well-loved underground festival. The event holds such a special place in the band's heart that it feels less like a concert and more like a holiday worth celebrating.

"This song is our love letter to The Fest, a punk rock festival held in Gainesville every year during Halloween weekend. I've attended, volunteered, and/or played at Fest almost every year for the past decade and I've made a lot of great friendships and memories because of it (I even got to cover it for the local newspaper once, which was fun). Fest weekend has become like a holiday for me over time - it's one of my favorite times of year and it's gotten me through a lot in life. We'll be playing again this year and are super grateful to be back." - Mike Llerena, Vocalist

Formed in 2017, Mike & The Nerve is a Gainesville-based punk/folk rock band. Drawing influence from Gainesville luminaries Against Me! and Hot Water Music, along with acts like The Menzingers and Frank Turner, the band plays an infectious brand of heartland punk comprised of sing-along choruses, introspective lyrics and driving rhythms. The quartet consists of frontman Mike Llerena, guitarist/backing vocalist Ridge Bringger, bassist/backing vocalist Nathaniel Fuller and drummer Phil Kaneps. Llerena explains "The name 'The Nerve' refers to both the idea of nervous energy and having 'the nerve' to go and do things that seem personally insurmountable, both of which are topics referenced in a lot of the band's lyrics." The band released their sophomore album "Watershed Drive" in September 2021. Along with a run of fall 2022 tour dates, they are releasing their latest single "Christmas in October" on October 14th. Mike & The Nerve have played alongside national touring acts such as Swingin' Utters, Chuck Ragan and the Camaraderie, War on Women, Anthony Raneri of Bayside, Hannah Wicklund, AJJ, Laura Stevenson and Ted Leo. The band's music has been featured in Loudwire, New Noise, Punknews, Dying Scene, The Bad Copy and Mind Equals Blown, as well as on radio stations throughout the US, UK and New Zealand.

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


2022 Indie Musician Summit Set To Catapult Independent Music Careers2022 Indie Musician Summit Set To Catapult Independent Music Careers
October 13, 2022

19th November 2022 sets the scene for the third-year return of the highly anticipated Indie Musician Summit, a 100% free conference for independent and emerging artists, providing practical training, industry insights and new ideas to propel music careers forward.
Chuck D. Speech + Rakim Share The Stage With Christian Mcbride At TD James Moody Jazz FestivalChuck D. Speech + Rakim Share The Stage With Christian Mcbride At TD James Moody Jazz Festival
October 13, 2022

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes Hip Hop icons Chuck D, Rakim and Speech to perform with jazz great Christian McBride at the 11th Annual TD James Moody Jazz Festival on Saturday, November 19 at 8 P.M.
Songbook Foundation Partners With Forté On BONE RECORDSSongbook Foundation Partners With Forté On BONE RECORDS
October 13, 2022

The Great American Songbook Foundation has reached a multiyear agreement for Carmel-based Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics to serve as title partner for a uniquely appropriate historical collection.
Sabrina Ponte Releases New Single 'Chance Of Whiskey'Sabrina Ponte Releases New Single 'Chance Of Whiskey'
October 13, 2022

Country-pop artist Sabrina Ponte releases 'Chance of Whiskey.' The single is available now on all digital streaming platforms. You can listen to the single here.
Singer-Songwriter Andrew Salgado Releases New Single 'Learning How To Forget'Singer-Songwriter Andrew Salgado Releases New Single 'Learning How To Forget'
October 13, 2022

Country artist Andrew Salgado has released a new single 'Learning How to Forget.' The single is now available on all digital streaming platforms.