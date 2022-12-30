Mike Dillon & Punkadelick Announce 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

Jazz/Punk Raconteur Mike Dillon & Punkadelick makes its recorded debut with Inflorescence (Royal Potato Family), an album of heady, instrumental rock highlighting a band deep in the throes of creative freedom, road-tested and wild.

Consisting of ten tracks and clocking in at 42 minutes, Inflorescence is an expansive, focused, and fearless collection, representing a world where Duke Ellington and Augustus Pablo rub shoulders with crate-digger exotica, the freak-funk of Parliament and the 'anything fits' outsider ethos of acid-fried punks like The Meat Puppets.

Punkadelic is a trio featuring Mike Dillon (Ricki Lee Jones, Ani DiFranco, Les Claypool) on vibraphone, marimba, Prophet 6, congas, and bongos; Brian Haas (Jacob Fred Jazz Odyssey) on Fender Rhodes, piano, bass Moog and melodica; and Nikki Glaspie (Beyonce) on drums, cymbals and vocals. They're the unified vision of six hands creating a world that often sounds like the work of an ensemble three times the size!

During 2020 and 2021, while many music venues were still shuttered, Punkadelic began touring, sweating their way through cuts Dillon and Haas had composed during quarantine writing sessions. Locking in on stage, it quickly became clear Punkadelic was functioning at a level that made the hair on their arms stand at attention - even for three live music veterans accustomed to life on the road.

Mike Dillon & Punkadelic Inflorescence - 2023 U.S. Tour

January 4 (Wed.) Kansas City MO@The Brick

January 5 (Thur.) Bartlesville OK@ The Grey Dog Listening Room

January 6 (Fri.) Little Rock AK@Four Corner Bar

January 7 (Sat.) St. Louis, MO@Pop's Blue Moon

January 8 (Sun.) Fairfield IA@Cafe Paradiso

February 1 (Wed.) Raleigh NC@The Pour House

February 2 (Thur.) Charleston SC@The Pour House

February 3 (Fri.) Asheville NC@Asheville Music Hall

February 4 (Sat.) Jacksonville FL@1904

February 6-12 (Mon.-Sun.) Miami FL@Jam Cruise

February 17 (Fri.) New Orleans LA@The Rabbit Hole - "Not So Super Hero Ball"- Punkadelick with Nikki Glaspie and Brian Haas

February 18 (Sat.) New Orleans LA@BJ's- Punkadelick with Nikki Glaspie and Brian Haas double bill with Skully from Morning 40's band.

February 22 (Wed.) Durango CO@Animas City Theater*

February 23 (Thur.) Grand Junction CO@Mesa Theater*

February 24 (Fri.) Crested Butte CO@Public House*

February 25 (Sat.) Denver CO@Cervantes Other Side*

March 10 (Fri.) Jersey City NJ@White Eagle Hall*

March 11 (Sat.) Philadelphia PA@Underground Arts*

March 12 (Sun.) Baltimore MD@The 8X10*

March 13 (Mon.) Pittsburgh PA@The Underground Cafe*

March 14 (Tue.) Cleveland OH@Beachland Ballroom*

March 15 (Wed.) Chicago IL@Lincoln Hall*

March 16 (Thur.) Milwaukee, WI@The Back Room@Colectivo*

March 17 (Fri.) St. Paul MN@Turf Club*

March 18 (Sat.) Madison WI@High Noon Saloon*

March 25 (Sat.) Dunedin FL@Dunedin Brewery

# Mike Dillon and Brian Haas

^ Mike Dillon, Brian Haas, Rory Dolan

* Mike DIllon, Brian Haas, Nikki Glaspie