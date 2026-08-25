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Micky Dolenz will tour Australia in May 2027 with a brand-new live show called 'Micky Dolenz: 60 YEARS OF THE MONKEES' — a tuneful celebration marking the legendary TV show and the timeless music.

'Micky Dolenz: 60 YEARS OF THE MONKEES' celebrates one of pop culture's most beloved bands and the unforgettable music that defined a generation. In this brand new show, Micky takes audiences on a joyful, musical and visual journey through The Monkees' history—performing the hits in chronological order, from the chart-topping classics to the fan favorites complete with a stunning multimedia backdrop featuring key moments throughout the Monkees history - all told with his signature warmth, wit, and stories. The hits include Pleasant Valley Sunday, I'm A Believer, I'm Not Your Stepping Stone, Last Train to Clarksville, Randy Scouse Git, Sometime In The Morning, Daydream Believer and so many more!'

In addition to the classic hits, Micky will also perform songs from his brand new EP TIMELESS which will be released September 4 just ahead of the 60th anniversary of The Monkees television series, which debuted in the US on September 12, 1966 and went on to become one of the most influential and enduring pop culture phenomena of the decade. The first single from the six track EP, TERRI, written by Paul Westerberg, finds Dolenz bringing his unmistakable pop power, warmth and emotional clarity to a piece that feels both intimate and instantly classic.

Says Dolenz: 'I've spent nearly my entire life either in front of or behind the cameras or microphones. Much of what I've been able to share with the world has come from this thing called 'The Monkees' - this wacky musical-comedy TV show about a band struggling for success. Interestingly, on the show, The Monkees never actually made it. Off screen, however, we sold out concerts all over the world.

Mike put it perfectly when he said, 'when we first played, all by ourselves, it was like Pinocchio becoming a real little boy'. I remain proud of what I've achieved in my time, particularly with my late great and still-beloved Monkee brothers Davy, Peter, and Michael. What I want to do, as the 60th anniversary of that wonderful moment is upon me, is to look back and share with the fans the sheer joy of what we accomplished—and what it all still means to so many'.

'THE MONKEES' TV show—featuring Dolenz, along with castmates Michael Nesmith, Peter Tork, and Davy Jones— became an instant phenomenon. The show won 2 Emmys and the records sold in the millions. According to Billboard, The Monkees first four albums reached No. 1. No band has accomplished that feat since.

Tickets go on sale Thursday August 27 at 11am AEST via davidroywilliams.com.

Tour Dates

BRISBANE – QPAC – Thursday May 6

GOLD COAST – HOTA – Saturday May 8

NEWCASTLE – CIVIC THEATRE – Wednesday May 12

SYDNEY – STATE THEATRE – Friday May 14

THIRROUL – ANITA'S THEATRE – Sunday May 16

CANBERRA – CANBERRA THEATRE CENTRE – Tuesday May 18

GEELONG – COSTA HALL – Thursday May 20

MELBOURNE – PALAIS THEATRE – Saturday May 22

ADELAIDE – AEC THEATRE – Monday May 24

PERTH – ASTOR THEATRE – Wednesday May 26

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