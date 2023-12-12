Mento Buru Releasing New Holiday EP 'East Bakersfield Christmas II'

The EP will be released on December 15.

By: Dec. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: CHRISTMAS Is A Time To CHER! Photo 1 CHERy Christmas Everyone!
Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live Photo 2 Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live
New Ticket Buying Bill Introduced in Senate Photo 3 New Ticket Buying Bill Introduced in Senate
Listen: Hear Christopher Plummers Vocals on 'Edelweiss' & More on THE SOUND OF MUSIC Super Photo 4 Listen: Hear 'The Sound of Music' Super Deluxe Soundtrack

Mento Buru Releasing New Holiday EP 'East Bakersfield Christmas II'

Mento Buru is a 7-piece band from Bakersfield, CA that combines an energetic blend of Latin alternative, Jamaican SKA and reggae sounds. Veterans of ska music's hyperactive nineties third wave, the group has released music on the Moon Ska and Steady Beat record labels establishing their reputation as a genre-defying musical act around the globe.

Now, the band is excited to announce the release of, “East Bakersfield Christmas II,” a six-song follow up to their hugely popular 2020 holiday ep. Titled in honor of the historic and culturally diverse neighborhood where the group formed and still resides, the ep is a sonic reflection of the culturally rich area that also boasts its own colorful musical history.

“We had such an overwhelming response to our last holiday release,” said lead vocalist Matt Munoz. “There was no doubt in our minds that we had to keep this project going. We are so Thankful to KCSOS and our generous community sponsors for this collaboration and look forward to sharing this new collection of songs with our fans who've given us so much support all these years. Merry Christmas and Feliz Navidad!”

Recorded at Summit Studios in Bakersfield, the project was mixed by acclaimed studio engineer Reade Wolcott (We Are The Union, Fat Mike's Fat Mic Podcast) and mastered by Dave Fore (Collie Buddz, The Lacs, N2Deep.)

Over the years the band has also shared stages with musical heroes The Specials, The English Beat, Los Lobos, The Dirty Heads, Fishbone, Ozomatli, Buck Owens (of course!) and countless others in addition to performing at The Broad Stage, The Roxy, Whisky a Go Go, The Viper Room, BB Kings venues, and countless festivals.

Made possible through a collaboration with Kern County Superintendent of Schools and generous community sponsors, “East Bakersfield Christmas II” will be available at Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon, Pandora and YouTube beginning Dec. 15.

Stream the original song "Christmastime In Bakersfield" HERE:



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Or Best Offer Drop New Single Jacket Ahead of Upcoming Album Photo
Or Best Offer Drop New Single 'Jacket' Ahead of Upcoming Album

Or Best Offer announces their debut album, Center, on Ba Da Bing. Their music results from creation, happenstance and improvisation guided by their own rules. On Center, Grace Schmidhauser and Brian Culligan invite us into a world of unstable nostalgia; footsteps, carnival noises, and sludgy guitars coalesce with moments of sublimity.

2
Hospitality Announce NYE Show In Bristol With Bou, P Money & More Photo
Hospitality Announce NYE Show In Bristol With Bou, P Money & More

Hospitality are coming to Bristol for their first ever New Year's Eve show. The two room takeover offers a comprehensive line-up of the best DnB talents in the game with the likes of special guests Pola & Bryson, Bou & B Live 247, P Money & Whiney, Unglued, Degs, Benny L, Euphonique, Kanobie, Borai, APH and many more.

3
Brother Dege to Release New Album Aurora in March Photo
Brother Dege to Release New Album 'Aurora' in March

The first single from the nine-song album arrives with “Where the Black Flowers Grow.” The video was directed by Brian C. Miller Richard (“Lost Bayou,” “Shapeless”) and Emmy-Award nominated cinematographer, Natalie Kingston (“Black Bird,” “The Wolf of Snow Hollow”), featuring actress Tenea Intriago (“Overthinking with Kat & June,” “Castle Rock”).

4
Reverso (Keberle/Woeste/Courtois) Returns With Shooting Star/Etoile Filante Photo
Reverso (Keberle/Woeste/Courtois) Returns With 'Shooting Star/Etoile Filante'

Ever since American jazz became old enough to carry a passport, French composers were ready to absorb lessons and borrow licks from the exciting new avant-garde style. That enthusiasm was reciprocated by jazz musicians elated to be treated with dignity, and eager to explore the blithe melodies and beguiling harmonies that came so naturally.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Danielle Brooks Sings 'Hell No!' In THE COLOR PURPLE Trailer Video
Danielle Brooks Sings 'Hell No!' In THE COLOR PURPLE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
APPROPRIATE
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
WICKED
SPAMALOT