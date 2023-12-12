Mento Buru Releasing New Holiday EP 'East Bakersfield Christmas II'

Mento Buru is a 7-piece band from Bakersfield, CA that combines an energetic blend of Latin alternative, Jamaican SKA and reggae sounds. Veterans of ska music's hyperactive nineties third wave, the group has released music on the Moon Ska and Steady Beat record labels establishing their reputation as a genre-defying musical act around the globe.

Now, the band is excited to announce the release of, “East Bakersfield Christmas II,” a six-song follow up to their hugely popular 2020 holiday ep. Titled in honor of the historic and culturally diverse neighborhood where the group formed and still resides, the ep is a sonic reflection of the culturally rich area that also boasts its own colorful musical history.

“We had such an overwhelming response to our last holiday release,” said lead vocalist Matt Munoz. “There was no doubt in our minds that we had to keep this project going. We are so Thankful to KCSOS and our generous community sponsors for this collaboration and look forward to sharing this new collection of songs with our fans who've given us so much support all these years. Merry Christmas and Feliz Navidad!”

Recorded at Summit Studios in Bakersfield, the project was mixed by acclaimed studio engineer Reade Wolcott (We Are The Union, Fat Mike's Fat Mic Podcast) and mastered by Dave Fore (Collie Buddz, The Lacs, N2Deep.)

Over the years the band has also shared stages with musical heroes The Specials, The English Beat, Los Lobos, The Dirty Heads, Fishbone, Ozomatli, Buck Owens (of course!) and countless others in addition to performing at The Broad Stage, The Roxy, Whisky a Go Go, The Viper Room, BB Kings venues, and countless festivals.

Made possible through a collaboration with Kern County Superintendent of Schools and generous community sponsors, “East Bakersfield Christmas II” will be available at Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon, Pandora and YouTube beginning Dec. 15.

Stream the original song "Christmastime In Bakersfield" HERE: