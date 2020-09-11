Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Meghan Trainor To Release First Christmas Album, A Very Trainor Christmas

Article Pixel

A Very Trainor Christmas arrives October 30th via Epic Records.

Sep. 11, 2020  

Meghan Trainor To Release First Christmas Album, A Very Trainor Christmas

GRAMMY award-winning singer/songwriter Meghan Trainor is bringing some much needed cheer to the upcoming holiday season with her first-ever Christmas album, A Very Trainor Christmas, arriving October 30th via Epic Records.

The album will be packed with all of your favorite Christmas classics, along with 5 brand new Trainor originals.

Pre-order A Very Trainor Christmas now HERE.

Meghan enlisted the help of her entire family as she handcrafted the album. Whether it was as songwriters, background vocalists, producers, or instrumentalists - every Trainor played a crucial role in bringing this album to life. Meghan also invited some surprise guests to be a part of this Christmas Party!


Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • Delta Spirit Release New Album 'What Is There' Out Today
  • Anti-Pop Outlier Brother Sundance Unveils New EP I HURT YOU, I MADE THIS
  • Stream The New LP From David Bazan-fronted Project Lo Tom
  • State Line Records Announces Stolen Wheelchairs LP And Unveils First Single