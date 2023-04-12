Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Megan Knight Releases New Single 'Dancing In The Mirror'

Apr. 12, 2023  

Country-pop singer-songwriter Megan Knight has released a new single and music video for "Dancing in the Mirror." The single is now available on all digital streaming platforms, and you can watch the music video below!

Megan has always written with the intention of healing people through her writing.

Knight shares, "This song was written with the intention to empower. This song inspires people to step into the life they've always wanted and to fully unconditionally love themselves. I encourage my listeners to be dream chasers; to be the pilots of their lives driving head-on into their wildest goals. I hope this song brings people joy, inspiration, motivation, and comfort."

Megan knows how to differentiate herself in a way that keeps the listener engaged. Her voice is almost soothing as she confidently sings and dances to the lyrics. The lyrics make the song feel relatable and raw as she discusses her insecurities. The message of dispelling fear and doubt with a positive self-image remains prevalent throughout the song, adding a layer of transparency.

Knight's free-spirited single simultaneously inspires and makes you want to jam: "Dancing in the mirror, loving what I see/Ain't gonna let no nothin,' get the best of me/Takin' back the power that I gave away, takin' back what's mine today," embody Megan's message of true positivity and radiance throughout the single and music video.

Megan Knight is an incredibly soulful and impassioned singer-songwriter, born in Southern New Jersey. The poised influence of her writing reveals a powerful singer willing to risk what it takes to push the limits as far as they will go. Knight's music is strongly defined by its contradiction; which radiates with confidence and vulnerabilities that outline a perfect balance between modern and classic sounds, that pull inspiration from many different genres.

At an early age, Megan knew that she wanted to make singing, songwriting, and performing her life-long career. With musical roots that span generations, it was natural for her to work tirelessly to hone a sound that is uniquely hers.

Knight's first original three-song EP was released in 2012 at the age of 14, which quickly caught the attention of Grammy-winning songwriters/producers and engineers in Nashville, TN, and Muscle Shoals, AL. Within a few months of the release, she was visiting Nashville and Muscle Shoals to find her recording family. She found that in Muscle Shoals, AL where they embraced her as one of their own.

Megan's first full-length album, entitled Megan Knight, was recorded at The Nutthouse Recording Studio in Sheffield, AL, and released in 2015. This studio album thrust her into the spotlight and she was awarded the 93.7 WSTW's New Artist of the Year, independent artist music award, and was nominated for several songwriting accolades.

Growing up as an artist, performer, singer, and songwriter, Megan had withdrawn from her local high school to be home-schooled (online) to focus on her career. Her travels over those years brought her up and down the east coast on state-to-state tours. These new experiences brought a greater drive to learn more about the production part of the music industry. In 2018, Megan released her first co-produced album, State of Mind, which earned her top regards with 93.7 WSTW as EP of the Year 2018, and again was nominated for several songwriting and vocal accomplishments. Her single "Fade" off of that EP was picked up by CMT for their show Racing Wives.

In 2019, Megan expanded her music experience by co-writing and recording with one of Nashville's hottest producers (Kane Brown, Lauren Alaina) - said single, "Bad Decision" is available now on all streaming platforms.

You now can hear several self-produced and co-produced covers by Megan as well, including "Six Feet Under" (Billie Eilish) "Running Up That Hill" (Kate Bush), and "Heart Shaped Box" (Nirvana).

In 2022 Megan released My Drama, a body of work about the five stages of grief. It is designed to heal the souls of many; it's as if she's walking beside you guiding you through each stage of a heartbreak journey. This EP has been featured by CMT, Rolling Stone, E! News, and Hollywood Life.

Megan Knight has more new music coming your way soon, so keep up with her here: Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube




