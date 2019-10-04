Meet Rufus Wainwright & Martha Wainwright at Their Holiday Show in London on 12/6

Hi everybody!

Every year, my sister Martha and I gather our musical friends for a series of holiday concerts to benefit the Kate McGarrigle Fund, named after our mother, which supports sarcoma research and a new music therapy program for cancer patients that Martha developed and leads. This year, we're bringing our "A Not So Silent Night" concerts to London, and I want you to join us!

You'll get to attend the rehearsal and soundcheck, and I'll hook you up with a pair of VIP seats to the concert. Then you can come backstage to hang out with Martha and me, and snap some photos. You're even invited to the after-show party! A not so silent night indeed!

To enter to win, just donate a minimum of $10 to the Kate McGarrigle Fund and help support sarcoma research. If you want to give more, you'll get extra chances to win!

I'll see one of you in London!

-Rufus

See more about the experience here.

Winner and guest will also join Rufus, Martha and the family in the rehearsal space in the days prior to the show for a truly intimate, magical experience. During the two-hour session, see songs rehearsed, harmonies and back-up vocals tried out, and band arrangements developed. There is an opportunity for pictures during one of the rehearsal breaks.

Also Join, Rufus, Martha, the family and special guests to see the magic of the show being put together at the run-through and soundcheck on the day of the show. Those who cannot attend for the full event are welcome to arrive halfway through. There is a very quick photo option at the end of the run-through with Rufus and Martha, as the stars need to get festive and ready for the show.

The Kate McGarrigle Fund is a new collaborative program from Stand Up To Cancer and the Kate McGarrigle Foundation that aims to provide music resources to cancer patients and survivors with a passion for music, as well as raise much-needed funds for sarcoma research.





