McMillin Takes Us On A Funky Nostalgia Trip In New Rock N' Roll Single 'What It Was'

This song starts strong with four ear-piercing distorted guitar notes quickly followed by a much more mellow beat under a groovy bass riff.

By: Sep. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition; Listen to Remastered Singles, Photo 2 Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 3 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart' Photo 4 The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart'

McMillin Takes Us On A Funky Nostalgia Trip In New Rock N' Roll Single 'What It Was'

McMillin Takes Us On A Funky Nostalgia Trip In New Rock N' Roll Single 'What It Was'

McMillin releases new genre-blending single "What It Was." You can listen to the single here.

This song starts strong with four ear-piercing distorted guitar notes quickly followed by a much more mellow beat under a groovy bass riff. Now that he has everyone's attention, McMillin's smooth voice comes in with "Maybe it's just better off this way / Some say you begin to die when you refuse to change."

The guitar music stays mellow throughout the chorus with lots of variation in the drum set, a steady beat along with the occasional closed hi-hat and loud crash of a ride cymbal. The song builds throughout each verse adding more and more riffs from the lead guitar and bass guitar giving it that funky, bluesy sound. He sings, "And then it hits you all at once / It never will be what it was." McMillin accepts that with time comes change but that doesn't mean he doesn't miss what used to be.

McMillin shares, "Stylistically, this song is more blues rock than my typical output. It wasn't intentional at first, but I think it makes sense for the setting of this song being in Nashville. But I also blend it stylistically with hip-hop, especially when the pattern of the drums switches from straight ahead quarter notes to a J Dilla style swing beat for the remainder of the song. I definitely believe this song is an evolution of my typical style and is very reflective of the artists I was listening to at the time. Artists like Marcus King, Gary Clark Jr, Joe Bonamassa and others really brought out new flavors I haven't used yet and will undoubtedly color songs I write moving forward."

The single premiered exclusively with Bridge Magazine, and you can read here.

A dynamic Nashville based guitarist, vocalist, songwriter, and producer, McMillin is a jack of all trades and an artist in every sense of the word. Gaining inspiration from pop, rock, and funk genres, McMillin cannot be put into a box, but rather mends genres seamlessly, becoming what he calls a "fusion artist." Hailing from the music capital of the world, Nashville, TN, McMillin has been playing in clubs and bars in the heart of music city and beyond. Combining the elements of poetic dark pop with funk and rock components, McMillin creates a truly immersive, revolutionary musical adventure. McMillin's last release, "Drown Me Out," premiered exclusively with Earmilk.

Currently, McMillin is representing Rolling Stone as the frontman for the Rolling Stone Rock Room featured on Holland America Cruise Lines. McMillin describes the guitar as "his one true love" and this is clear as his talents of lead guitar playing, as well as his impressive rock vocals, are on full display in this electrifying show. Their itineraries include the Mediterranean and Scandinavia, as well as most of the Caribbean.

Keep up with McMillin at his website, www.officialmcmillin.com, or on his social media.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Sleeping Jesus Explore The American Dream On Fun New Single Ferdy Photo
Sleeping Jesus Explore The American Dream On Fun New Single 'Ferdy'

“Ferdy” encompasses ideations of chasing the American Dream, and doing what’s necessary to achieve it, even if that means kicking pride and integrity aside. More specific to the band, it pertains to being a Midwest artist, and the prospect of taking to the highways to either the beaches of California.

2
Reyna Roberts Releases Her Debut Album Bad Girl Bible, Vol 1 Photo
Reyna Roberts Releases Her Debut Album 'Bad Girl Bible, Vol 1'

Focus track off the album “Miranda” was inspired by Miranda Lambert, Johnny Cash and Beyonce, with those influences also being seen in the upcoming music video for “Miranda” set for release on September 18th. This new album follows the success of previously released singles off the album “Country Club” “One Way Street,” and “Louisiana.'

3
Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Release Bongos EP Photo
Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Release 'Bongos' EP

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have released the 'Bongos: the Pack' EP. Following the release of the single on Friday, September 8, the EP features the explicit and clean versions of 'Bongos,' along with the alternative mix, sped up version, DJ edit, radio edit, instrumental, and alternative mix instrumental.

4
Carolyn Miller to Headline Cat Country 107.3s 25th Anniversary Show Photo
Carolyn Miller to Headline Cat Country 107.3's 25th Anniversary Show

Returning to her hometown for the weekend in the Tri-State, CAROLYN MILLER is set to headline Cat Country 107.3's 25th Anniversary Show (Sweetwater, NJ) and Live Nation's Spotlight at the Paramount (Huntington, NY) on September 22nd and September 23rd, respectively, in partnership with Jefferson's Bourbon.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Demi Lovato Be Revealed on THE MASKED SINGER Video
Watch Demi Lovato Be Revealed on THE MASKED SINGER
Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert Video
Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas Video
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
SHUCKED