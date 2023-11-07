Maz Releases Her Vapory Cover Of Dinosaur Jr.'s 'Little Fury Things'

Maz's cover was produced by Nate Pyfer and Boone Hogg.

Utah's hidden threat to the modern alt-pop world, Maz releases her cover of Dinosaur Jr.'s “Little Fury Things.” Her spacey take on the song shows the bridging of generations done by the grunge legends. If the original version of the song is considered urgent and driving, Maz's rendition is a celestial stroll. Vapory in texture the song is propelled forward by her floating, effortless vocals.

Pulled from Dinosaur Jr.'s 1987 You're Living All Over Me, “Little Fury Things” has been a longtime favorite of Maz's growing up listening to the band. Both versions of the song feature a sense of aloofness and heavy distortion, presented in very different packages that are reminiscent of the time each emerged within. Maz's cover was produced by Nate Pyfer and Boone Hogg.

Maz said, “Dinosaur Jr. Is one of my all-time favorite bands, so covering a song by them has always been a dream of mine. One of my favorite things about Dinosaur Jr.'s sound is that it is raw, gritty and loud. In the studio, playing around with the song, I realized the depth and emotion of the lyrics and the beautiful melody that was there. I thought it would be interesting to highlight those aspects of the song. A softer, dreamier version.”

Earlier this year, Maz released her third single, the LCD Soundsystem-inspired “Sugarpill.” Describing the track as her “broken robot,” Maz wanted to bring more grunge aesthetics to how polished dance pop is often thought to be. Her previous releases, the early 2000s snowboard culture fueled “Maybe Love,” and the Zane Lowe premiered “How Does It Feel” have poised Maz as an unignorable and incomparable rising act. Maz was also the featured vocalist on Kaskade's “About Us” off of the new album REDUX 006.

ABOUT MAZ

Spawning from the mountainous terrain of Logan, Utah, Maz has entered this era to exhibit her mammoth take on alt-pop/rock. At only 20-years-old, she premiered her first official release “How Does It Feel” on Zane Lowe's World First show on Apple Music in September 2022. Maz's indie success led to additional support from Spotify's Fresh Finds team, with Maz gracing the cover of the playlist in late October.

At the age of 15, Maz jumped into music on a whim based purely off of a desire to create. Posting some of her early work to SoundCloud, traction quickly built as others latched onto the lyrical relatability of being cheated on by a skater. Flash forward six years, Maz is now seeking total upheaval of the alt-pop-scape as she continues releasing all-consuming, hopelessly sticky music that is unmistakably her.



