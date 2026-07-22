Matt Damon Says Wearing Sandals Filming 'The Odyssey' Left The 'Middle-aged' Cast With Back Pain, 'It Was A Heavy Advil Movie'

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Matt Damon appeared on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live alongside Anne Hathaway on July 21 to discuss their film THE ODYSSEY, revealing that filming action sequences in period-accurate sandals on stone surfaces left much of the cast dealing with significant back pain. Damon described the experience in his own words, noting that running through Troy in sandals on stone ground took a harder toll on the middle-aged cast's backs than on their feet, calling it a 'heavy Advil movie' during the weeks of action shooting.

During the interview, Damon talked about wearing sandals while doing action scenes. He said: 'What we had were, a lot of us are middle-aged people and what we got was back pain because running through Troy like, you know, it's all stone and you're in these sandals, and they're very real. And yeah, they'd come like, our feet were all scuffed up. But more than the little like scratches and cuts on your feet it was the back pain for us. Yeah. It was a heavy Advil movie in those weeks where we were doing that action stuff.'

Photo Credit: Cindy Ord

Why The Odyssey Was a 'Heavy Advil Movie'

Andy Cohen: All the action sequences shot wearing sandals?

Matt Damon: Yeah.

Andy Cohen: Yes?

Matt Damon: Talk to Sean Avery about that.

Andy Cohen: Did you get blisters?

Matt Damon: What we had were, a lot of us are middle-aged people and what we got was back pain because running through Troy like, you know, it's all stone and you're in these sandals, and they're very real. And yeah, they'd come like, our feet were all scuffed up. But more than the little like scratches and cuts on your feet it was the back pain for us. Yeah. It was a heavy Advil movie in those weeks where we were doing that action stuff.

The sit-down with Andy Cohen aired on Tuesday, July 21 on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live. SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live airs Monday through Friday at 10am ET on Radio Andy (Ch. 102), and anytime on the SiriusXM app.



Photo Credit: Cindy Ord

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