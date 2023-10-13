Matoma & Bullysongs Team Up on Electrifying New Single 'Sodium Sky'

Norwegian cross-genre record producer and DJ Matoma, known for global hits like “All Night” with The Vamps, “I Don't Dance” with Enrique Iglesias, and his RIAA Platinum-certified breakout hit, Matoma & The Notorious B.I.G's “Old Thing Back (feat. Ja Rule),” has teamed up with multi-Platinum writer and musicianBullySongs for a new upbeat club single, “Sodium Sky.” The thrilling, new track is the lead single of his forthcoming album, ‘Love For The Beat, which represents a return to Matoma's club-inspired roots.

"We wrote 'Sodium Sky' to capture the feeling of pure escapism, being somewhere on the dance floor or in the depths of nature losing yourself to an environment of good energy." - Matoma

Following Matoma's most recent release “Bittersweet,” “Sodium Sky” sets a new tone for his music. With its upbeat sound and gentle vocals, it will make the crowd melt. This track is the gateway to another universe where fans can bask in the positive energy.

It's that time of year when people need the reminder to live in the moment and dance the night away, and “Sodium Sky” is a hypnotic track that will draw the audience into its euphoria. “Sodium Sky” is only a taste of Matoma's new sound and sets the stage for his upcoming album ‘Love For The Beat.'

Matoma is well-known for expressing positivity through his music and through his charitable donations. Last April, he showcased three billboards on the i-10 highway to Coachella; originally intended for promoting his new music, but with the tragic war continuing in Ukraine, he decided to put them towards raising funds and awareness for Ukraine humanitarian aid organization Music Saves UA. A video of the billboards via a drone flyover can be found HERE.

Matoma's billboards received widespread global news coverage from mainstream outlets including NME, The FADER, The Independent, MSN, Yahoo News, and Metro UK.

Since bursting onto the scene in 2015 with his RIAA gold-certified single, Matoma & The Notorious B.I.G's “Old Thing Back (feat. Ja Rule),” which has gained close to 8 million views, Matoma has established himself as one of electronic music's most inventive stars.

“Sodium Sky” sees Matoma continuing to innovate and deliver massive collaborative efforts following his previous singles “Bittersweet,” “All Night” featuring British pop band The Vamps, “Good Vibes” featuring HRVY, “Easy To Love” with Armin van Buuren and Teddy Swims, and “Summer Feeling” featuring Jonah Kagen, which scored record numbers of streams in their first week.

"It's great to be working with Matoma again and getting high off his crazy energy. We wrote 'Sodium Sky' during lockdown, dreaming of better days ahead." - BullySongs

Since gaining popularity, BullySongs has built a reputation as an extremely creative and prolific writer and artist having been streamed over two billion times on Spotify alone. His first international hit was “No Money” by Galantis which also features his elder son on vocals. In 2018, he co-wrote “Lullaby” by Sigala & Paloma Faith.

The track became a Brit-nominated UK top ten hit. In that same year, he also co-wrote “Blah Blah Blah” which is the biggest streaming release to date for Armin van Buuren and has gone platinum in multiple territories. Since then, BullySongs has continued to work with some of the most popular artists including Tiësto, DVBBS, blackbear, 24KGoldn, ITZY, Monsta X, and Little Mix.