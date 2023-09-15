Mary Helen Margaret Unveils Empowering Alt Pop Single 'Watching Me Giving Birth To A Vacuum'

Hailing from Southern California, Mary Helen Margaret are the enigmatic alt-pop duo, who are set to captivate listeners with their latest single, 'Watching me giving birth to a vacuum' - released September 2023. This track is a compelling addition to their discography, showcasing their unique blend of folk, pop, and emo influences that set them apart in the music scene.

Mary Helen Margaret and her partner, Small Scotch, have been collaborating and crafting music together for five years, channeling their introspective and nostalgic inclinations into their songs. Known for their unapologetic and confident approach, the duo's music is a harmonious marriage of musical styles that leaves a lasting impact.

With a mood that is upbeat, girly, and brutally honest, 'Watching me giving birth to a vacuum' dives into themes of personal empowerment and self-belief. The track's genre-defying sound, best described as alt-pop, sets it apart and makes it a must-listen for music enthusiasts.

The creative process behind the song involved the use of various instruments, including distorted acoustic guitar, 80s-style electric guitar, drum samples, and auto-tune. The resulting sound is a captivating blend that mirrors the duo's unique style.

Mary Helen Margaret's music draws comparisons to artists such as Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus, Lorde, Pinegrove, Tove Lo, and Florence + The Machine, making it a perfect fit for a variety of playlists and listeners.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind 'Watching me giving birth to a vacuum,' Mary Helen Margaret shares a powerful message, stating:

"When you have been abused your whole life, and everyone tells you the abuse you experienced didn't happen at all, you sometimes have to scream for 30 years before you can believe it happened yourself. But you know what happened. You were there. You were in the room. Don't let anyone confuse your sense of knowledge around anything that hurts you, past or present. You know everything. No one can steal your reality."

Following this release, Mary Helen Margaret has plans for additional releases in the next three months, promising even more captivating music to come.

Key highlights from their previous releases include placements on notable Spotify playlists like 'White Girl Playlist,' 'Carmaniac | Car Music 2023,' and 'Alt Pop | New Alt and Indie 2023,' solidifying their presence in the music scene.

Mary Helen Margaret's 'Watching me giving birth to a vacuum' is a bold declaration of their artistic prowess and a testament to their commitment to creating music that resonates with those innermost thoughts.